Beloved Restaurant Closing Down After 33 Years

A longtime downtown Akron dining destination will soon serve its final customers after more than three decades in business. The Akron Spaghetti Warehouse announced that it will close permanently on May 17 after 33 years in the city.

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The restaurant confirmed the closure in a Facebook post that thanked customers for their years of support and loyalty. “It’s hard to put this into words… but with heavy hearts, we share that our time at Spaghetti Warehouse Akron is coming to an end,” the post read.

“This place has never just been about food. It’s been about laughter echoing through birthday dinners, family traditions carried year after year, busy lunches, late dinners, and so many shared moments we’ll never forget,” they continued.

“It’s a goodbye that feels bittersweet, but also a celebration of everything we’ve shared. Come fill this final week with familiar faces, comfort food, and one last round of memories.”

Yet Another Restaurant Closure In The Concerning Trend

Per the Akron Beacon Journal, management said the decision followed a steady decline in customer traffic at the downtown location. The company also expressed gratitude to employees and patrons who helped build the restaurant’s reputation over the years.

The Akron restaurant opened in 1992 inside a historic former B.F. Goodrich warehouse near downtown Akron. The location became known for its large dining rooms, vintage décor, and signature trolley car seating area. Families, office workers, and visitors regularly packed the restaurant during its peak years, helping establish it as one of the best-known casual dining spots in the city.

According to reports, company officials blamed changing downtown traffic patterns and declining customer numbers for the closure. The building’s owner, GPD Group, plans to move into the property after the restaurant shuts down.

Although the Akron location will close, other Spaghetti Warehouse restaurants in Ohio will remain open. The chain still operates locations in Columbus, Dayton, and Toledo.

Spaghetti Warehouse first launched in Dallas in 1972 and expanded across the United States during the following decades. Many of its restaurants occupied renovated historic buildings filled with antiques and vintage transportation displays.