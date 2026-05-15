Cheryl Strayed’s Husband, Filmmaker Brian Lindstrom, Has Died

Cheryl Strayed is mourning the loss of her husband, filmmaker Brian Lindstrom. The beloved author took to Instagram to share the devastating news of his passing.

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The 57-year-old, whose memoir was adapted into the 2014 Reese Witherspoon film Wild, shared a photo of Lindstrom, who was known for documentaries like Alien Boy and Lost Angel: The Genius of Judee Sill. She announced that he died on the morning of May 15 from Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

“Brian Lindstrom died this morning the way he lived—with gentleness and courage, grace and gratitude for his beautiful life. Our children, Carver and Bobbi, and I held him as he took his last breath. We will hold him forever in our hearts,” Strayed wrote.

“The only thing more immense than our sorrow that Progressive Supranuclear Palsy took our beloved Brian from us is the endless love we have for him,” she continued. “What tremendous luck it was to be his partner for more than thirty years. We loved each other and our kids with deep devotion and true delight. He was a stellar husband. He was the most magnificent dad; He was a man whose every word and deed was driven by kindness, compassion, and generosity; He saw the goodness in everyone.

Strayed added, “He believed that we are all sacred and redeemable.”

Strayed went on to describe her husband as a filmmaker who focused on those often overlooked by society, and a wonderful father to their children.

“His greatest legacy is Carver and Bobbi, who embody everything good and true about their father. Their extraordinary grace, courage, and fortitude during this harrowing time was unfaltering and grounded in the undying love Brian poured into them every day of their lives,” Strayed wrote.

Cheryl Strayed Revealed Her Husband’s Illness Last Month

On April 30, Strayed shared on Instagram that Lindstrom had been diagnosed with “a serious, fatal illness.”

“I simply cannot do anything but be with my family right now and see to our broken hearts,” she wrote at the time. “I ask that you hold us in your thoughts, prayers, light, and love.”

As a result, the author canceled several upcoming appearances.

Brian Lindstrom and Cheryl Strayed in 2014. (Photo by Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

“We do not know how we will live without him,” Strayed concluded her May 15 post. “We’re utterly bereft. We can only walk this dark path and search for the beauty Brian knew was there. It will be his eternal light that guides us.”

Lindstrom was 65.