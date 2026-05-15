Jermaine Jackson Ordered To Pay $6.5 Million After Failing To Appear in Court

A judge has ordered Jermaine Jackson to pay millions to a woman who accused him of rape, reportedly after he failed to appear in court for the case.

Videos by Suggest

According to new court documents obtained by TMZ, Rita Butler Barrett has won a default judgment against Michael Jackson’s older brother for just over $6.5 million. The amount covers damages, court costs, and medical expenses Barrett said she incurred years after accusing him of violently raping her in the spring of 1988.

Jackson reportedly never responded to the lawsuit, which resulted in the default judgment.

TMZ reports that Barrett’s lawsuit was filed in December 2023, utilizing California’s Sexual Abuse and Cover Up Accountability Act. In the suit, she alleges that Jackson showed up at her Encino, California, home unexpectedly and raped her. Barrett claimed the violent assault went on for several minutes before Jackson suddenly stopped and departed, leaving her traumatized.

Barrett’s lawyers stated they couldn’t locate Jermaine Jackson to serve him the lawsuit. They reportedly subsequently received court approval to serve him via a legal notice.

Jermaine’s Son is Currently Starring in a Biopic About Michael Jackson

Meanwhile, Jermaine’s son, Jaafar Jackson, is starring in the Michael Jackson biopic Michael, which dropped into theaters last month.

Jermaine Jackson attends the Los Angeles premiere of “Michael” last month. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP via Getty Images)

The film chronicles Michael Jackson’s life, from his start in the Jackson Five to his rise as the biggest entertainer in the world, including his most iconic performances and his life off-stage.

Critics may have found the film pandering and shallow, reflected in its 39% “rotten” score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, audiences apparently didn’t get the memo, bestowing a much kinder 97% “fresh” rating.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can contact the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673) or go to rainn.org.