Jennifer Aniston Shares a Rare, Sweet Kiss with Her Boyfriend in a New Photo

Jennifer Aniston’s boyfriend recently made things Instagram official, sharing a snap of the actress planting a kiss on him.

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Indeed, in a May 13 Instagram post, hypnotherapist Jim Curtis officially hard-launched his relationship with Aniston. The photo dump included a sweet selfie of the actress kissing his cheek (slide six), a snap of Aniston with Charlotte Tilbury at a Lolavie event, and a picture of her surrounded by three very large dogs.

“Life lately. Grateful,” the 50-year-old wrote alongside the sweet post.

For those wondering if the Friends legend, 57, gave her stamp of approval for the PDA pic, rest assured she “liked” the post.

Meanwhile, it seems onlookers agree with Aniston, sharing their love for the candid snap in the comments section.

“You & Jen = soulmates,” one top comment read. “Gotta say, am really loving you and @jenniferaniston together. It just feels right. From my perspective, of not knowing either of you. At all,” another onlooker joked.

“Aww, in love with these sweet moments, and by the way, you and Jen are so perfect and adorable together,” a third internet denizen offered.

Jennifer Aniston Recently Celebrated Her First Anniversary with Her Boyfriend Jim Curtis

Aniston and Curtis recently celebrated the one-year mark in their relationship.

A source told PEOPLE that the two share a “great partnership and [it] makes Jen very happy.”

“Jim’s a special guy. Everyone loves his energy,” the source said to the outlet.

“They both have a lot going on professionally but make time for each other during the week whenever they can,” the insider added. “They have a tight group of friends that they both enjoy spending time with. Jen’s very grateful for her life, and Jim came into it at a really good time.”

Jennifer Aniston and boyfriend Jim Curtis is 2025. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for ELLE)

A source first revealed to PEOPLE last July that the Morning Show star was dating the author after a mutual friend introduced them.

Meanwhile, the Office Space star had plenty of nice things to say about Curtis back in November.

“He’s very special, very normal and very kind, and wants to help people heal, move through their trauma and stagnation into clarity,” Aniston told Elle at the time. “It’s a beautiful thing to commit your life to.”