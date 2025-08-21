Wisconsin Cop Allegedly Beat 6-Month-Old Son, Causing Brain Bleed: ‘Low Frustration Tolerance’

A 32-year-old Wisconsin police officer, Cameron Coronado, is accused of beating his 6-month-old son, causing him to suffer a brain bleed.

Videos by Suggest

According to a criminal complaint obtained by WKOW and WISC, the incident occurred on Saturday, August 16. Early in the morning, a woman, the child’s mother and Coronado’s wife, heard the 6-month-old cry. Coronado took the child to the kitchen and allegedly said, “Oh my god shut the f*** up.”

At that moment, the baby’s crying changed, as per the complaint. The woman observed Coronado wiping his son’s mouth with a wipe. Allegedly, blood could be seen on the wipe and near the baby’s mouth.

When asked about what happened, Coronado allegedly said that he had shoved a pacifier down the 6-month-old’s mouth, causing him to bleed.

Eventually, the baby stopped crying, but the woman observed a cut on the back of his throat, the complaint alleged. Shortly after falling asleep, the baby woke up, crying in pain.

The complaint detailed that Coronado then took the child for a ride. However, after returning, the infant continued crying and even had difficulty swallowing. When the woman talked about driving their child to a hospital, Coronado allegedly refused. He said that he “knew what was going to happen,” the complaint said.

Brain Bleed, ‘Low Frustration Tolerance’

Regardless, the woman took the baby to a local hospital. Doctors found that the infant’s first layer of skin had been scraped off by “something of force,”. Then, a CT scan revealed that the baby’s brain was bleeding, WISC reported.

The complaint detailed how the woman revealed past incidents of alleged abuse, saying that she was hesitant, as Coronado is a Portage Police Department officer.

The woman described him as a man with a “low frustration tolerance” with kids. She detailed how he punched a hole through a wall with his fist and how he squeezed his daughter’s hand very hard, the complaint alleged.

On July 9, Coronado became enraged when his children were fussy at bedtime, according to the woman. Allegedly, he threatened to “kill these f–king kids” if his infant baby refused to stop crying.

As per Law & Crime, Cameron Coronado is charged with child abuse with intent to cause bodily harm and disorderly conduct with a domestic abuse modifier.

Portage Police Chief Keith Klafke told WISC that Coronado’s actions “aren’t representative of the great men and women serving in the Portage Police Department.”

Coronado was placed on paid administrative leave.

If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, you can reach the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 800-799-7233. You can also chat with a representative at thehotline.org​ or by texting “START” to 88788.