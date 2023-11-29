Florida Rapper’s Entourage Knocks Out Fan Asking For Photo Causing Concussion, Brain Bleed

A disturbing altercation took place outside Club Skye in Tampa late Monday night, involving the entourage of rapper Nardo Wick, leading to a young fan’s severe injuries after he asked for a photo.

George Obregon, 20, attended Wick’s concert at Club Skye and approached the rapper and his entourage after the show, seeking a photo opportunity with his favorite artist. However, the interaction took a nightmarish turn as Obregon was brutally attacked, sustaining a concussion and brain bleed, and is now in critical but stable condition, reported WFLA.

Nardo Wick’s bodyguards sent a fan to the hospital with a concussion and brain bleeding after he asked for a picture 👀

pic.twitter.com/uFD62HPUAb — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 28, 2023

Footage circulating on social media captured the disturbing incident. Obregon was blindsided and knocked unconscious by a member of Wick’s entourage. As he leaned against a wall, defenseless, another man delivered multiple punches, causing him to fall to the ground with his head hitting hard.

George’s mother, Michelle Obregon, expressed her outrage and concern, emphasizing her son’s non-aggressive behavior and intent to take a picture. “My son wanted a stupid f—in’ picture with his favorite artist! And this is what he gets! I am sick to my stomach to think about how this could have turned out!” she expressed.

heres what his mom had to say i hope they get justice… pic.twitter.com/CPK0g49C93 — KUMA (@Kuma4King) November 28, 2023

Tampa police have sought assistance in identifying the suspects involved in the attack.

Witness Connor Villa shared his account with TMZ, recounting the incident where Obregon approached Wick for a photo and was unexpectedly struck by one of the entourage members.

In response to the distressing incident, Wick expressed his apologies and concern for Obregon’s well-being in a statement, denouncing the attack by his entourage. “I don’t condone what happened to my fan George after my show in any type of way,” the rapper stated, adding that he attempted to intervene during the altercation.

Wick assured his efforts to connect with Obregon’s family, highlighting that the suspects are not associated with his security or directly linked to him.

Nardo Wick apologizes to the fan who got brutally attacked by his crew after trying to get a picture with him, and wants to make it up to them pic.twitter.com/dMy11Tu8zN — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) November 29, 2023

Representatives for Wick clarified to WFLA that the two suspects were not part of his security team or closely affiliated with him.