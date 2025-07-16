Bleach Sprayed In Child’s Face In Horrific Daycare Alleged Abuse

Three New York City daycare workers, Evelyn Vargas, 47, Shakia Henley, 36, and Latia Townes, 23, have been accused of abusing children in various ways. Allegedly, a toddler’s face was sprayed with bleach, while other children were forced to drink ginger, and a toddler’s face was covered with packing tape.

As reported by PEOPLE, citing the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, Vargas, Henley, and Townes are accused of abusing up to nine children at Manhattan’s Bright Horizons in Columbus Circle. The children’s ages are reported to be one and two years old at the time of the alleged abuse incidents.

A complaint obtained by the outlet alleged that Vargas placed packing tape across a child’s face. The child’s mouth and part of her nose were covered as a result. This led to the child turning red and crying, as per the complaint. Additionally, she was accused of stuffing tissue in a child’s mouth, as per CBS News.

Additionally, Vargas allegedly dragged a toddler by her hair in January, causing her pain. Moreover, the complaint accused Vargas of carrying out other past similar incidents. She allegedly dragged at least three toddlers by their arms between September 2023 and February 2025.

Townes, meanwhile, was accused of hitting three toddlers with a metal bottle on the head. She allegedly hit the children multiple times between October 2024 and January 2025. The woman was also accused of restraining children in chairs.

The complaint alleges that Henley sprayed a toddler’s face with a mixture of water and bleach in an incident that occurred between January and February of 2025.

Maintaining Innocence

Evelyn Vargas was charged with nine counts of endangering the welfare of a child, four counts of attempted assault, one count of strangulation, and one count of assault. Her attorney told CBS News that “she cares about the children she watches and maintains her innocence.”

Shakia Henley was charged with one count of child endangerment. Her lawyer told PEOPLE that she will be pleading not guilty.

Latia Townes’ charges have not been shared publicly at the moment.

A Bright Horizons spokesperson addressed the incident via a statement shared with CBS News.

“Our concern has always been for the children and families involved and we remain committed to supporting them,” the statement said. “Our most important responsibility is to provide a nurturing and safe environment for children.”