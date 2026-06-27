William Shatner Considers Epic Live Show For Upcoming Heavy Metal Album

Beam us up, dude.

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William Shatner is proving that his legendary status isn’t slowing down, with the 95-year-old icon considering a massive live show for his upcoming heavy metal album.

According to the metal oracle Blabbermouth, Shatner is looking into taking his heavy metal album to the stage for a live event “unlike anything audiences have seen before.”

The proposed show is part concert, part theatre, and all metal. It aims to turn Shatner’s album into a live spectacle with legendary musicians, cinematic visuals, and Kirk’s classic charisma.

Adding to the hype, Motörhead and Scorpions drummer Mikkey Dee has just laid down tracks for Shatner’s version of Judas Priest’s “Living After Midnight”.

“I needed pounding beats to make the music feel the way I feel it,” Shatner explained, per Blabbermouth. “The drums drive the emotion. They create the urgency, the excitement, the danger. Heavy metal should hit you in the chest and move your soul at the same time.”

William Shatner might have an epic live show to go with his upcoming heavy metal album… (Photo by Barry Brecheisen/WireImage)

Early discussions of the potential live show envision a unique multimedia event, according to Blabbermouth. The proposed show would feature Shatner’s dramatic storytelling and unmistakable voice, backed by the raw power of a live metal band. Add in some massive visual production and a tribute to the songs that shaped heavy music, and you’ve got a recipe for a show that’s truly out of this world.

William Shatner Announced Plans For a Heavy Metal Album Back in February…

The legendary nonagenarian took to X earlier this year to announce the metal project.

“I have explored space. I have explored time. Now… I explore distortion,” he wrote at the time alongside a photo of himself holding an electric guitar upside down.

“Yes. You read that correctly. I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album,” he added.

Ladies, gentlemen, SWs fans…😝⁰I have explored space.⁰I have explored time.⁰Now… I explore distortion.

Yes. You read that correctly.⁰I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album.

Thirty-five metal virtuosos. Thunderous guitars. Chaos with purpose.⁰Covers of legends like Black… pic.twitter.com/Wk9HUzbYZK — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 20, 2026

The album promises “35 metal virtuous, thunderous guitars, and chaos with purpose,” he shared, teasing “covers of legends like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest – and a few originals forged in the same cosmic fire.”

“This project is, quite literally, a gathering of forces. Loud imagination. Honest intensity. Unapologetic exploration,” Shatner told Trekkies everywhere. “At 94 [now 95!], one does not slow down. One turns the volume up.”

“So prepare yourselves. We are about to boldly headbang where no one has headbanged before. Stay tuned. The metal voyage begins this year,” Shatner concluded.

More information about the album’s title, complete guest list, track list, and release date is expected to beam down soon… at warp speed.