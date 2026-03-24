William Shatner Posts Epic 95th Birthday Photo: ‘Still Smokin’

Live long and prosper, indeed. Star Trek legend William Shatner celebrated his 95th birthday in style while offering up some sage-like advice for generations of fans.

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The Boston Legal actor celebrated his 95th birthday on March 22 with an Instagram post proving he’s still got those captain moves, joking that he’s “still smokin’.” Shatner posted a two-photo collage featuring one of him grinning widely and another of him puffing on a cigar, clearly living his best life.

“At 95, I’m still smokin’! 😝,” the T. J. Hooker star began in his caption.

Shatner also shared some wisdom for fans that he’s learned over his nine-plus decades.

“I’ve learned two things: Never waste a good cigar. Never trust anyone who says you should ‘act your age.’ 😉👍🏻,” he advised.

Of course, legions of fans beamed into the comments section to wish the living legend a happy birthday… and marvel at how well he’s aged.

“95 is the new 60…” one top comment read, with another fan adding, “95 is the new 30.”

“Happy Birthday, Bill. You are 95, and I’m 50. Why do you have more energy than me? Lol” aniother fan wrote.

Meanwhile, plenty of celebrity pals also wished Shatner a happy birthday.

“Nobody has kicked life square in the nuts quite like you, dear pal!!

Happy birthday, Bill!!” comedian and actor Kevin Pollak (who also does a great Shatner impression) wrote. “Happy Birthday, Bill!! You look amazing!” wrestler and actor Chris Jericho chimed in. “I love you!” Beverly Hills, 90210 alum Tori Spelling gushed.

William Shatner’s Birthday Flex Comes on the Heels of a Major Surgery

However, even ballers like the Shat hit a bump now and then.

Shatner’s birthday advice came just over a week after he revealed he needed surgery for a horse riding accident that occurred last year. He shared the news at the 53rd annual Saturn Awards in Burbank, California.

“I ride the horses that can compete in equine skills, which is fast down and ends on a sliding stop,” recalled on March 8. “And the horse that I owned, I came off.”

“She had a habit of going too far, like six inches to the side. And I’m riding it; And I’m ready; And she goes [too fast and threw him off],” Shatner added.

William Shatner at Reigning Competition at the Del Mar Equestrian Center in Del Mar, Equestrian Center in Los Angeles, California, circa 2006. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/WireImage)

“I’m not a young stuntman anymore,” Shatner admitted. “I started to roll, but hit the dirt with my shoulder. So I wrecked my shoulder.”

Shatner told the crowd he was scheduled for a “new type of shoulder operation called a reverse something or other” on March 11. “You put the ball in the socket and the socket in the thing, and you come out 10 hours later, and you’re pain-free,” he explained of the 10-hour surgery. “So, that’s what I am meandering towards.”

Judging by his cigar-smoking birthday post, Shatner didn’t let his recent injury slow him down. Just last month, the noted crooner also announced an upcoming heavy metal album.