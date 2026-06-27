‘Dukes of Hazzard’ Star Battles Back Against Ex’s Spousal Support Demands

Dukes of Hazzard alum John Schneider is pushing back at his second ex-wife’s claims that he still owes spousal support.

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John’s ex-wife, Elvira Schneider, claims the Smallville actor owes her over $2.3 million in unpaid spousal support accumulated over several years. Now, the 66-year-old has filed new legal documents, obtained by TMZ, asking a judge to dismiss Elvira’s latest motion in their ongoing legal battle.

The Lake Placid 2 actor claims Elvira failed to provide evidence to support the amount she says he owes. He also believes she made mathematical errors in her calculations.

According to TMZ, a judge has yet to rule on the spousal support calculations, so it seems the abacus is still in the courtroom.

‘Dukes of Hazzard’ alum John Schneider and his second wife, Elvira ‘Elly’ Castle, in 2007. (Photo by Lester Cohen/WireImage)



Elvira claims John owes her $2,382,548, which includes over $984,000 in accrued interest. When the couple finalized their divorce in August 2019, John was reportedly ordered to pay Elvira around $25,000 per month in spousal support.

Court documents reveal Elvira’s backup plan if the Dukes of Hazzard star can’t pay the full amount at once. She is asking the court to award her a portion of his Screen Actors Guild pension and Social Security benefits.

John Schneider Married Elvira Back in 1993

John Schneider married Elvira on July 11, 1993. They share three children: two from Elvira’s previous marriage and one daughter together. Schneider was first married to former Miss America Tawny Elaine Godin from 1983 to 1986. After divorcing Elvira, he married Alicia Allain in September 2019, and they were together until her death from breast cancer on February 21, 2023.

On July 23, 2024, Schneider married Dee Dee Sorvino (née Benkie), the widow of actor Paul Sorvino. Both had lost their spouses within the previous two years.

John Schneider and his fourth wife, Dee Dee Sorvino, in 2024. (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images)

Here’s hoping this spousal support issue is resolved ASAP so the actor can fully enjoy wedded bliss to his fourth bride.