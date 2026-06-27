Beloved Country Music Couple ‘Preparing to Welcome New Baby,’ Concert Dates Changes

Country music artist Tyler Childers and his wife, fellow musician Senora May, are expecting their second child, prompting Childers to postpone some shows.

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In a June 9 Instagram post, the “Lady May” singer announced the postponement of two shows in New York and Pennsylvania, as his wife is due to give birth any day.

“As many of you know, Tyler and Senora have been preparing to welcome a new baby,” the post explained. “That time has come, and the decision has been made to reschedule the two upcoming shows only: Darien Lake Amphitheater on June 10 and Hersheypark Stadium on June 11.”

Country music couple Senora May and Tyler Childers in 2024. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

The rescheduled tour dates are set for Aug. 13 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, New York, and Aug. 14 at the Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania. According to the Instagram post, fellow musician Evan Honer will join him for the new dates.

“All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new dates. Fans who are unable to attend may request a refund at their original point of purchase for the next 30 days,” the message added. “We appreciate your understanding as we navigate this season.”

Fans React to Country Music Couple Rescheduling Shows For Upcoming Baby

While the comments section to the announcement were mixed, level heads prevailed.

“I was upset for 2 seconds, and then I moved onto being crazy impressed that he was going right back on tour only 1 month after having a baby,” one fan wrote. “People really do not understand how far in advance tour dates are scheduled, do they?” another fan added.

“Family comes first, ALWAYS ❤️,” a third fan chimed in.

In a story that sounds like it could be one of his songs, Childers and May (known for tunes like “Dogs of Mexico“) met back in 2013 on a Kentucky farm where he was working. The two, both 23 at the time, started dating soon after.

Country music artist Tyler Childers performs back in April. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

The couple married in 2015. They welcomed their first child in 2023, according to an Instagram post.