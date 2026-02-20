94-year-old ‘Star Trek’ Legend William Shatner Set to Release Metal Album

Legendary nonagenarian William Shatner is venturing into a new frontier, announcing the release of a heavy metal album backed by some serious firepower.

The 94-year-old Star Trek icon took to X to announce the project with his signature fanfare.

“I have explored space. I have explored time. Now… I explore distortion,” he began alongside a photo of himself holding an electric guitar.

Sure, he’s holding the guitar upside down, but let’s not focus on that.

“Yes. You read that correctly. I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album,” the Boston Legal star added.

Ladies, gentlemen, SWs fans…😝⁰I have explored space.⁰I have explored time.⁰Now… I explore distortion.

Yes. You read that correctly.⁰I am releasing a HEAVY METAL album.

Thirty-five metal virtuosos. Thunderous guitars. Chaos with purpose.⁰Covers of legends like Black… pic.twitter.com/Wk9HUzbYZK — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) February 20, 2026

The album promises “35 metal virtuous, thunderous guitars, and chaos with purpose,” he shared, teasing “covers of legends like Black Sabbath, Iron Maiden, and Judas Priest – and a few originals forged in the same cosmic fire.”

“This project is, quite literally, a gathering of forces. Loud imagination. Honest intensity. Unapologetic exploration,” Shatner continued. “At 94, one does not slow down. One turns the volume up.”

“So prepare yourselves. We are about to boldly headbang where no one has headbanged before,” the T.J. Hooker actor declared.

“Stay tuned. The metal voyage begins this year,” Shatner concluded.

William Shatner’s Metal Album Began After Collaborating with a Former Megadeth Member

According to Metal Injection, the project began after Shatner’s recent work with the band Nuclear Messiah. He voiced an intro piece for their upcoming album Black Flame, which was created with former Megadeth guitarist Chris Poland.

“When Nuclear Messiah came to life, something clicked,” Shatner explained, per the outlet. “It wasn’t just a track — it was a doorway.”

William Shatner attends FAN EXPO on Jan 11, 2025, in New Orleans. (Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

Zakk Wylde, best known for shredding with Ozzy Osbourne, also gifted Shatner a guitar… a gesture the actor described as deeply motivating, and presumably very, very loud.

“I’ve spent a lifetime exploring in both reality and fiction,” Shatner added. “Now I am stepping out into the unknown once again with my new project in heavy metal… The whole project is destined for this year. I hope you will join me in the exploration.”

More information about the album’s title, complete guest list, track list, and release date is expected to beam down soon…