long-running-cbs-show-undergoes-major-shakeup

After a on-and-off two-decade-long run, a veteran head writer is bidding farewell to a popular CBS show, sparking a major behind-the-scenes shakeup.

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It’s all true, soap fans.

After an on-again, off-again relationship spanning two decades, Josh Griffith is officially breaking up with The Young and the Restless. The Emmy-winning head writer is leaving the long-running CBS soap opera, a move confirmed by TV Insider on June 26. The cast and crew were reportedly informed of the dramatic exit earlier that day.

Meanwhile, no one knows when Griffith will officially sign off, but for now, he’s still steering the ship, according to Soap Opera Digest.

His successor remains a mystery…

Head writer Josh Griffith arrives at ‘The Young and The Restless’ 50th Anniversary celebration in 2023. (Photo by Francis Specker/CBS via Getty Images)

Griffith recently stepped down from his role as co-executive producer of The Young and the Restless to focus on his duties as head writer.

In early May, a spokesperson for the soap opera confirmed to Soap Opera Digest that the Emmy winner was stepping down from his producing role to focus on writing. Sally McDonald took over his producing duties.

Griffith’s Farewell Marks Yet Another Dramatic Chapter to His Relationship with the Beloved CBS Show…

Griffith’s farewell marks the end of a long and winding road with The Young and the Restless. He first joined the legendary soap as a writer back in 2006, eventually adding co-executive producer to his list of duties before making a dramatic exit in 2008, according to TV Insider.

But like any good soap character, he couldn’t stay away for long. He returned for a stint from 2012 to 2013 before jumping ship to rival soap Days of Our Lives in 2015.

However, Griffith’s heart belonged in Genoa City.

He returned yet again to The Young and the Restless in 2018 as supervising producer. The following year, he was promoted to head writer, and by 2023, he had added executive producer to his ever-growing list of titles.

And the CBS show has loved him back.

Soaps have lavished Griffith with seven Daytime Emmys, four of which were for his work on The Young and the Restless. He collected the other three for his writing on Santa Barbara and One Life to Live.

So, what’s next for Griffith? We dare not speculate.

But if history is any indication, fans shouldn’t rule out yet another dramatic return to Genoa City…