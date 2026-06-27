iconic-country-superstar-reveals-new-album-with-odd-name

A country music superstar has announced her new album, and the title is sizzling. Or is it slippery?

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Oh hell, Miranda Lambert’s upcoming album is titled Crisco. There, we said it.

The 42-year-old “Drunk” singer took to Instagram earlier this week to drop the new album news to her over 5 million followers.

“Crisco. The Album. Oct 2nd. Get your roller skates ready 🤠🪩,” Lambert captioned the post.

In the post’s first shot, the apparent album art, Lambert leans against a wood-paneled wall, looking every bit the 70s outlaw country queen. Dressed in a denim western shirt tied at the midriff, she offers a peek of her toned figure and some impressive cleavage. With her signature blonde locks framing her chest, a cowboy hat tilted just so, and a sly, sexy smirk, she’s serving up pure temptation.

Below the image, the album title stands out in bold red letters: Crisco.

The follow-up images set a clear tone for the album. The second shot shows a classic honky tonk, with moody lighting perfect for sad songs and neon signs galore. One sign in particular, which reads Bull Riding, seems to be a cheeky double entendre. We see you, country queen.

The third image, a silhouette of Lambert under a glimmering disco ball, hints at the musical direction of the new album. Oh, now we get it. Crisco is a mash-up of the words “Country” and “Disco.” Kind of.

Get ready, Nashville bachelorette parties, a country/disco mash-up is coming your way…

The Post Teasing Country Superstar Miranda Lambert’s Upcoming Album Features a Secret…

Meanwhile, one of the neon signs in the second slide also reads: “Country and Disco.com.” Yes, this is a working website that takes you to all kinds of material for the upcoming album. It also allows fans to pre-save Crisco.

The website reveals the 12-track album, including the ’70s-inspired title track and “A Song to Sing,” Lambert’s duet with Chris Stapleton.

The upbeat track “Till The Going’s Gone” dropped yesterday.

The upcoming album, produced by Lambert and Jesse Frasure, explores classic country themes of heartbreak, hope, and reflection. Lambert co-wrote the project with longtime collaborators Natalie Hemby, Ashley Monroe, Waylon Payne, Aaron Raitiere, and Josh Osborne.

“I’ve always loved every corner of country music,” Lambert said in a statement, via Music Row. “The heartbreak songs, the honky-tonk songs, the songs that make you think and the songs that make you dance. Making this record reminded me that those things don’t have to be separated. We followed the songs wherever they wanted to go, trusted our instincts and ended up with something that feels really fun and really honest to who I am.”

Crisco drops on Oct. 2