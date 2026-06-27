‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Comes out as Gay

A Vanderpump Rules alum kicked off Pride Month in a choice manner, announcing she’s a “late in life lesbian.”

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“Shout out to my fellow late in life lesbians!! HAPPY PRIDE!!! 🧡🤍🩷,” Dayna Kathan wrote alongside a series of shots on June 7.

The 35-year-old, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules in 2020 during season 8, took the “subtlety is overrated” approach to her big reveal. In a series of photos that began with her and some friends chilling on a porch with a Pride balloon in the background, Kathan sported a black cami with “GAY” written in bold white lettering, just in case anyone missed the memo.

Other photos in the series showed the podcaster posing with friends at a bar and against a grass wall.

However, fans of the reality TV series have known for some time that Kathan wasn’t straight.

‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Dayna Kathan in 2025. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

According to Pink News, Kathan came out as bisexual in 2019. During a Vanderpump Rules episode centered on LA Pride, she and cast member Ariana Madix bonded over being “bi sisters.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Kathan’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars to mozy down the yellow brick road to the comments section to declare they’re avid supporters of friends of Dorothy.

Ariana Madix wrote, “ilysm!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Katie Maloney, who cohosts the Disrespectfully podcast with Kathan, added, “My favorite lesbian! I love you so much!!!!!” Scheana Shay kept it simple with an “Ilyyyyyyyy,” and a Pride flag emoji for good measure.