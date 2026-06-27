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‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Comes out as Gay

CultureCelebs
By Craig Garrett
June 27, 2026 | 8:07 a.m. CDT
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Photo by Nicole Weingart/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

A Vanderpump Rules alum kicked off Pride Month in a choice manner, announcing she’s a “late in life lesbian.”

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“Shout out to my fellow late in life lesbians!! HAPPY PRIDE!!! 🧡🤍🩷,” Dayna Kathan wrote alongside a series of shots on June 7.

The 35-year-old, who appeared on Vanderpump Rules in 2020 during season 8, took the “subtlety is overrated” approach to her big reveal. In a series of photos that began with her and some friends chilling on a porch with a Pride balloon in the background, Kathan sported a black cami with “GAY” written in bold white lettering, just in case anyone missed the memo.

Other photos in the series showed the podcaster posing with friends at a bar and against a grass wall.

However, fans of the reality TV series have known for some time that Kathan wasn’t straight.

'Vanderpump Rules' Personality Comes out as Gay
‘Vanderpump Rules’ alum Dayna Kathan in 2025. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)

According to Pink News, Kathan came out as bisexual in 2019. During a Vanderpump Rules episode centered on LA Pride, she and cast member Ariana Madix bonded over being “bi sisters.”

Of course, it didn’t take long for Kathan’s former Vanderpump Rules co-stars to mozy down the yellow brick road to the comments section to declare they’re avid supporters of friends of Dorothy.

Ariana Madix wrote, “ilysm!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Katie Maloney, who cohosts the Disrespectfully podcast with Kathan, added, “My favorite lesbian! I love you so much!!!!!” Scheana Shay kept it simple with an “Ilyyyyyyyy,” and a Pride flag emoji for good measure.