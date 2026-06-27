netflix-dating-show-alum-reveals-engagement

A Netflix dating show alum just got engaged, making it official in the only way that matters anymore: an Instagram post.

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Indeed, Bryce Hirschberg, who appeared in Netflix’s dating show Too Hot to Handle, got his 36th birthday wish: an engagement to Rebecca Saffron.

Hirschberg proposed to Saffron on May 23 while celebrating his 36th birthday with friends on a boat in Marina del Rey, California. The couple announced the news in a joint Instagram post two days later.

“Don’t mind if I do 💍⚓️🥂 #engaged,” Saffron wrote alongside the series of fun shots.

“When the aesthetic finally matches the occasion 🤍🤍🤍🤍,” Hirschberg shot back in the comments.

According to TMZ, about 100 friends and family members were on board for the proposal. The couple had been dating for four years.

In one photo, Hirschberg gets down on one knee while Saffron covers her face with her hands in a totally-not-rehearsed display of shock and excitement. In other snaps, she flashes the engagement bling and kisses her new fiancé.

For the occasion, Saffron wore a white halterneck gown with a plunging neckline. Hirschberg, not to be outdone, sported a striped, long-sleeved button-up and vanilla pants.

According to TMZ, Hirschberg was a “fan favorite” on season 1 of the Netflix show, which premiered in 2020, due to his “carefree surfer energy.”

Netflix dating show alum Bryce Hirschberg at a screening of ‘Bone Lake’ at Carondelet House on September 30, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the comments section to the couple’s engagement post was filled with well-wishers.

“Love you so much 🤍🥹🤍,” Vanderpump Rules personality Charli Burnett Loftus gushed. “Congrats, gorgeous 🥹,” model Emma Furr added.

“BEEN WAITING FOR THIS! Congratulations you two!🙈🥹🦋✨🕺💞🪿🌸🌊🌊🤍🤍,” Hirschberg’s Too Hot to Handle castmate Francesca Farago chimed in.