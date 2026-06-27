Beloved Actor and Filmmaker Dies Suddenly at 73: RIP to K. Bhagyaraj

K. Bhagyaraj, a beloved veteran Indian filmmaker and actor in Tamil-language cinema, has died.

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The 73-year-old died today (June 27) in Chennai following a heart attack, per NDTV. Sources close to the actor told the outlet that Bhagyaraj complained of chest pain in the morning and was rushed to a private hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Indian Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan confirmed the filmmaker’s passing and paid tribute to him on X. Radhakrishnan wrote that Bhagyaraj “made an extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema through his memorable films, distinctive storytelling, and remarkable screenwriting.”

“His innovative screenplay techniques and ability to present complex narratives in a simple yet engaging manner earned him recognition as one of India’s finest screenwriters,” Radhakrishnan continued. “He also inspired and mentored many filmmakers, enriching the world of cinema for generations.”

Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary filmmaker, actor and screenwriter Thiru K. Bhagyaraj.



He made an extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema through his memorable films, distinctive storytelling, and remarkable screenwriting. His innovative screenplay techniques and… pic.twitter.com/joZbp5H1hR — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) June 27, 2026

“His passing,” Radhakrishnan added, “is an irreparable loss to Indian cinema, but his enduring legacy will continue to inspire generations of artists and cinema lovers.”

K. Bhagyaraj Began His Career in Film in the 1970s

Born Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj on January 7, 1953, in Erode district, Tamil Nadu, he began his film career in the 1970s. He started as an assistant director on films like 16 Vayathinile (1977) and Kizhakke Pogum Rail (1978).

The news of K Bhagyaraj sir's passing is truly heartbreaking 💔 A visionary filmmaker, brilliant storyteller, and exceptional actor. He brought laughter, warmth, and meaningful social messages through his work. Tamil cinema has lost one of its finest creative minds.

My thoughts… pic.twitter.com/pCbdUTUDp9 — Simran (@SimranbaggaOffc) June 27, 2026

Bhagyaraj was one of the most prolific Tamil writer-directors of the 1980s. Throughout his career, he directed more than 25 films and acted in another 75.

As a director, he established his reputation with films like Oru Kaidhiyin Diary (1985) and Aakhree Raasta (1986). His directing career continued for four decades, concluding with 2010’s Siddhu.

His acting career was also impressive. He earned a Filmfare Award for Best Actor for the 1983 hit Mundhanai Mudichu. His most recent credit was in the 2024 film Dark Giant.

He is survived by his wife, actor Poornima Bhagyaraj, and his children, Shanthanu and Saranya Bhagyaraj.