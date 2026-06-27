Rock Legend Injured in Car Accident, Concert Rescheduled

A post-punk rock legend was recently sidelined after a car accident while traveling to the gig, leaving him “shaken.”

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Echo & The Bunnymen’s June 7 show in Philadelphia was abruptly canceled after frontman Ian McCulloch had an unexpected run-in with a car on his way from Washington, D.C.

The 67-year-old singer “required medical treatment,” the band said in a statement on Instagram.

“Thankfully, the injuries sustained are not believed to be serious,” the statement added. “However, as you can appreciate, he has been left understandably shaken by the incident. As a precautionary measure, Ian is undergoing further medical assessment, including scans and X-rays.”

Echo & The Bunnymen Call Postponing Show: ‘Last Resort’

The band ultimately decided to bump their Philly show to June 9.

Rock legend Ian Stephen McCulloch of Echo & The Bunnymen performs in 2018. (Photo by Gina Wetzler/Redferns)

“Postponing a show is always a last resort. We never want to disappoint our fans, and we know many of you will have made plans to attend this evening’s concert,” the band wrote.

“All original tickets will remain valid for the new date,” the band added. “If you are unable to attend, please contact your original point of purchase for information regarding available options.”

The band, whose music has been featured in cult films like Donnie Darko and TV shows like Stranger Things, was finishing up their U.S. leg of “The Very Best of” tour, highlighting their discography from 1978 to the present.

Best known for songs including “The Killing Moon,” “Nocturnal Me,” and “Lips Like Sugar,” the post-punk band was formed in the late ’70s by McCulloch, Will Sergeant, Les Pattinson, and drummer Pete De Freitas. De Freitas died in a motorcycle accident in 1989. Twenty years later, keyboardist Jake Brockman also died in a motorbike accident on the Isle of Man.

McCulloch left the band in 1988 for a solo stint. He was less than thrilled when his bandmates hired a new singer. “I always referred to them as Echo & the Bogusmen,” he told The Irish Times in 1998, four years after reuniting with founding members Will Sergeant and Les Pattinson.