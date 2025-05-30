Wild Brawl Breaks Out At Kindergarten Graduation

A chaotic brawl ensued during a kindergarten graduation between parents in Arkansas. Video footage of the fistfight was obtained by WREG, showing the wild hallway scuffle at Faulk Elementary School.

The altercation is now under investigation as the district’s superintendent scolded parents with a “zero tolerance” response to the “unacceptable” behavior. Someone caught the ordeal on video, capturing the moment where a group of parents began throwing punches at each other.

Parents Start Violent Fight After Kindergarten Graduation

Some parents tried to hold the others back, but the scuffle just started getting worse as time went on. You could even hear the cries of children in the background begging for their parents to stop.

It took a while for it to end, but finally, the fight was broken up by bystanders holding the perpetrators back. According to the New York Post, no parent or student was injured. We also don’t yet know why the parents chose to brawl, especially during their children’s kindergarten graduations.

“It shouldn’t be happening around children, especially, and these are grown folks at a kids’ graduation,” said an anonymous woman to WREG. “It shouldn’t be happening at all. All of them need to be held accountable for it. Everybody who’s involved. That’s what I think about it.”

A reporter asked another West Memphis resident what kind of message this fight sends to children. “That they can do the same thing and it’s a bad influence and they are not handling themselves as an adult,” said resident Eric Thompson.

The school district issued a full statement in reaction to the altercation. “The safety and security of our students, staff, and school campuses remain our top priority,” it said. “We have zero tolerance for any behavior by parents, students, staff, or visitors that disrupts the learning environment or threatens the well-being of anyone on school grounds.”

The district called the actions “unacceptable” and announced they would cooperate with the West Memphis Police Department to find who was responsible in hopes of prosecuting them “to the fullest extent.”

They also said they would use the video footage to help their investigation. The video was given to outlets courtesy of Aleicia Evans.