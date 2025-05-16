Pennsylvania Kindergartener Accused Of Handing Out Jell-O Shots To Students

A kindergartener from Pennsylvania allegedly gave out Jell-O shots to three of their classmates. This odd incident occurred on Wednesday, May 14, in Johnstown Elementary School.

Kindergartener Allegedly Gave Out Alcoholic Jell-O Shots To Students

The student had been accused of giving three students “alcohol in the form of small jello cups,” said a news release from Greater Johnstown School District, via CBS News. As soon as staff learned this had happened, they immediately took action.

They evaluated the affected students in the nurse’s office. But just to be cautious, they called EMS to transfer the children to a nearby hospital. Staff then notified parents, who met up with their children at the hospital.

Nobody currently knows how the kindergartener gained access to the alcoholic Jell-O shots. Luckily, the district and authorities are looking into this matter.

“We are currently in possession of the jello cups and the matter is under investigation,” said the district. “We are cooperating fully with local authorities to determine how the student came into possession of these items and to ensure the continued safety of our students and staff.”

The superintendent wanted to ensure that they are “committed to transparency.” CBS News noted that there are student privacy laws that may limit them in what they can disclose.

“We want to assure our families that the health and well-being of our students is our top priority,” it continued. “Counselors and support staff will be available for any students who may need assistance processing today’s events.”

The school gave their thanks to nurses, staff, and officers for their “swift response” to the incident. There hasn’t been any updates to this investigation since.

We can infer that the child brought these Jell-O shots to school from their home. Perhaps they saw these alcoholic snacks in their kitchen and thought they were normal snacks.

We’re unsure how much the parents of this child in question are cooperating with the investigation. Surely, it was a simple accident, but those Jell-O shots shouldn’t have been in the child’s reach in the first place.