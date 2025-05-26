Former Police Chief, Sentenced For Murder And Sexual Assault, Escapes From Arkansas Prison

A former police chief, Grant Hardin, who had been serving sentences for first-degree murder and rape, has escaped an Arkansas prison. Hardin, who had been imprisoned since 2017, reportedly disguised himself as a police officer to escape.

According to a press release issued by the Arkansas Department of Corrections (ADC), Hardin escaped at around 3:40 p.m. on Sunday, May 25, from the North Central Unit, a prison located in Calico Rock.

In a subsequent update issued by the ADC, it was revealed that, to escape, Hardin posed as a police officer.

“It has been determined that Hardin was wearing a makeshift outfit designed to mimic law enforcement when he escaped the North Central Unit”, the ADC said. “He was not wearing a Department of Corrections uniform, and all DOC-issued equipment has been accounted for.”

Police consider Grand Hardin a very dangerous individual. As reported by the New York Post, residents should not approach him if they happen to encounter him.

Meanwhile, a manhunt continues as police set roadblocks across Stone and Izard counties. ADC Director of Communications Rand Champion stated that the terrain and weather have made the search for Hardin particularly difficult. However, he believes Hardin to be very close to the prison.

“Those that face a longer sentence they do tend to be a little bit more risky, they do try to take a little bit more chances,” Champion told 5NEWS. “They really don’t have a lot to lose.”

Police Chief Turned Criminal

Grant Hardin served as the police chief for the city of Gateway. However, in 2017, Haardin pleaded guilty to killing 59-year-old James Appleton, according to 5NEWS. Both Hardin and Appleton worked together for the city of Gateway. The former police chief shot Appleton while on the road, shooting through his car’s window.

Two years later, in 2019, Hardin pleaded guilty to raping a Rogers elementary school teacher back in 1997. According to the authorities, Hardin pointed a gun at the teacher while prepping her classroom, only to rape her thereafter.

In turn, Grant Hardin was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murder and 50 years for rape.