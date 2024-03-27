Whoopi Goldberg Claims Space Aliens Are Among Us: ‘They’re Watching Us’

The truth is out there. Actress, comedian, and TV personality Whoopi Goldberg has uncovered the existence of space aliens. Is it really any surprise that the Star Trek: The Next Generation star who also won an Oscar playing a psychic in Ghost is also a paranormal investigator?

On Wednesday, Whoopi Goldberg informed her cohosts on The View that she firmly believes space aliens are present on Earth. This came after Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire star Kumail Nanjiani expressed his belief in extraterrestrial beings.

However, Goldberg took the moment to drop the truth on an awaiting world.

“They’re already here,” Whoopi Goldberg said of our space alien brothers and sisters. “They’re already…”, she paused, searching for her words, perhaps wondering if America was ready. “They’ve been here for quite some time,” she finally added.

“And what are they doing?”, Nanjiani asked Goldberg, fear coating his words. Of course, she knew exactly what the travelers of the stars were here to do. “They’re watching us,” she revealed. And with that, Earth must grapple with the knowledge that we’re some sort of sick reality show for advanced beings from another world.

A Suspected Government Operative Attempts to Cover for Whoopi Goldberg’s Space Alien Revelation

“They’re watching us?” Nanjiani stammered in response. At this point, The View cohost Sara Haines (perhaps a covert agent of some sort) tried to cover for Goldberg. “She talks to ghosts, not aliens. Duh,” Haines chimed in, calling back to Whoopi’s Oscar-winning Ghost turn. However, the attempt at humor rang hollow to a stunned studio audience. “I got you, girl”, Haines added, clearly defeated. She knew the secret was out and there was no turning back.

However, there seems to be a reason she’s being so bold. It appears that Whoopi Goldberg has delved into the topic of space aliens on The View in the past. According to Entertainment Weekly, the subject arose multiple times in 2023, with the actress responding to a congressional hearing on UFOs that revealed assertions of the government possessing “non-human” body parts by informing her cohosts that she was already “aware” of that information.

In late September, she also rose from her seat at the “Hot Topics” table to examine a sizable photograph of an alleged alien body. She signaled to the panelists that her immediate analysis led her to the conclusion, that the being was dead.

It seems the cosmic whistle has been blown. Good night, America. And good luck.