Whoopi Goldberg Walks Off ‘The View’ Set, Confronts Audience Member

ABC’s The View is arguably one of the top daytime talk shows of all time. On March 26, one of the show’s hosts, Whoopi Goldberg, had a viral moment.

One of the audience members was recording the taping on a personal device and Goldberg noticed. That is when she got out of her seat to confront the audience member.

“Sir, I have to stop you with the camera, ‘cause I can see you,” she said to the audience member. “So do me a favor, don’t pull it out again.” A rep from the show told PEOPLE that audience members are told before the show that they’re not allowed to take pictures or record videos.

Whoopi Goldberg’s Oscar Win Included Friendly Wager

Whoopi Goldberg is perhaps the most decorated cast member on the view. She has won an Emmy, Oscar, Grammy, and Tony throughout her career. Fellow actress Annett Bening revealed that before Goldberg won her Oscar for the movie “Ghost” in 1991, there was a friendly wager involved

“We got together in a little huddle and we said, ‘All right, let’s all have dinner next week and whoever wins pays.’ And so Whoopi Goldberg won [for Ghost],” Bening said.

“She sent us each a flower arrangement and a card that said, ‘Meet at such and such a restaurant next week at a certain time.’ And we all showed up, and had dinner, and she gave us a chocolate Oscar and a gardenia.”

‘The View’ Host ‘Feels Awful’ After Kate Middleton News

Last week Princess of Wales Kate Middleton revealed that she has been battling cancer. This came after a mysterious disappearance from the public eye after having surgery in January. Kate’s absence led to speculation on her well-being. People even named the search “Kate Gate.” In addition, others commented on her physical appearance after being spotted at a farmer’s market earlier this month.

But after her diagnosis, one of the co-hosts of “The View,” is feeling guilty.

“I’m guilty of having gotten into the fun of ‘Where’s Kate?’ and thinking it’s funny and sharing the memes and playing into that. And I forgot something fundamental.

We all know every person, whether they’re a princess, somebody in a high-privileged position, or just the person next to you, is dealing with personal struggles that we don’t know about. I send my love to her and strength to her,” co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said.

“Sure, the Palace totally mishandled the PR of this, but the public mishandled it. I didn’t think [that] there’s something more serious here that she’s dealing with. I feel awful over it.”