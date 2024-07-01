Watch Taylor Swift’s Adorable Reaction to ‘Surprise’ From Travis Kelce at Eras Tour

Taylor Swift couldn’t shake off her glee when she spotted her current beau, Travis Kelce, at her Dublin Eras Tour concert on Sunday night.

The NFL superstar, having hurried from a wedding in California, arrived just in time to see his billionaire pop queen girlfriend perform “August”.

Fan footage purportedly shows the magical moment the 34-year-old Swift notices Kelce making his way through the crowd. Taylor, clad in a red ensemble, allows her face to light up, her jaw agape at the sight of her current lover.

i can’t move on from how you can see the exact moment her eyes go to the tent and she realizes he’s there 😭 pic.twitter.com/xWWtmGmFnL — line 🌙 (@nessianxx) July 1, 2024

The “So High School” singer appeared to point at Kelce, also 34, her face lighting up with a radiant smile. In additional fan footage, the three-time Super Bowl champ seemed to respond to her joy with a grin and a wave.

Ohhhh this is *THE* edit pic.twitter.com/mUUGaYgOJf — MGD (@kittygang_4ever) July 1, 2024

Fans Declare Taylor Swift ‘So Happy’ with Travis Kelce’s Surprise Appearance

Needless to say, Swifties living vicariously through the extremely public romance loved the nearly cinematic moment.

“Her entire body language changed,” one fan noted on X. They added, “this is the cutest thing ever and I’m so glad we got to see it!”

“She couldn’t take her eyes off of him! She was so happy! I’m Loving this for her!!!”, another fan gushed.

Another totally healthy, adjusted fan added, “this was all she wanted. Just someone to show up for her as much as she shows up for them. Simple but effective. That smile.”

Meanwhile, fans brought out the pitchforks at another Travis sighting at the same concert.

Veteran actress Julia Roberts was spotted playfully tickling the chest of Kelce while chatting and laughing in a TikTok video. Kelce eagerly complied, gently taking hold of Julia’s arms and flashing a broad grin.

At one moment, Roberts makes a remark that sends Kelce into fits of laughter. The chemistry between them is evident in fan footage shared on TikTok.

Did Roberts get too hands-on with Kelce? (Image via TikTok / @kelleyfarrelly)

Some fans took umbrage with the 56-year-old Pretty Woman star caressing Kelce’s chest.

“First thought: why is that lady pawing at Travis? Realized it’s Julia Robert’s then started wondering why Julia Roberts is pawing at Travis Kelce,” one irate TikTok user wrote in the comments under the footage.

“Her physicality with him is cringe!!”, another fan added on X.

However, not every fan felt bad blood for Roberts. “Julia is old enough to be Trav’s mom. She loves Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!,” one TikTok user reasoned.