Taylor Swift Fans Slam Julia Roberts for Getting ‘Handsy’ With Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift fans have bad blood for Julia Roberts after she left Travis Kelce beaming in the VIP tent at an Eras Tour concert in Dublin.

The 56-year-old veteran actress was spotted playfully tickling the chest of the 34-year-old Super Bowl Champ while chatting and laughing in a TikTok video. Kelce seemed more than happy to oblige, gently grasping Julia’s arms and grinning wide.

At one point, Roberts says something that sends Kelce into guffaws. The chemistry between the two is palpable in fan footage shared on TikTok.

Of course, Swifties took issue with Kelce gleefully accepting caresses from Julia Roberts.

“First thought: why is that lady pawing at Travis? Realized it’s Julia Robert’s then started wondering why Julia Roberts is pawing at Travis Kelce,” one TikTok user wrote in the comments under the footage.

“JULIAAAAAA what are you doing??? 🫦,” another user added. “Her physicality with him is cringe!!”, a third fan wrote on X.

Some Taylor Swift Fans Felt Travis Kelce Didn’t Like the Attention Julia Roberts Gave Him

However, other fans made a huge leap by thinking Kelce suddenly didn’t like being the center of attention for once in his life.

“I feel bad for Travis :/ clearly he’s uncomfortable,” one concerned Swiftie wrote on X. “Travis trying to pull bk politely,” another fan wrote on TikTok.

“wtf is wrong with JR? why is she scratching his chest and pushing herself into him?? he is so uncomfortable trying to push her off and she holds him up. this is uber strange,” a third fan chimed in.

Other fans realized that Julia Roberts and Kelce’s interaction at the Swift concert was as innocent as apple pie. “Julia is old enough to be Trav’s mom. She loves Chiefs and Taylor. She is just telling him how much she loves them. It is cuteness!,” one TikTok user declared.

“Please. Travis is not uncomfortable. Julia is clearly gushing over [Travis and Taylor]. She has a great sense of humor so she’s probably joking around with him,” another X user wrote.

Meanwhile, footage of Julia Roberts graciously interacting with fans at the Swift concert made its way to X (formerly Twitter).

Julia Roberts attends Night 3 of Taylor Swift's 'The Eras Tour' in Dublin, Ireland! #DublinTSTheErasTourpic.twitter.com/ZBlT7P0Kk4 — julia roberts lovebot ♡ (@robertsposts) June 30, 2024

Swift and Kelce began their romance in July 2023, going public two months later when the pop star cheered him on at a game.

Since then, they’ve been a daily headline, captivating the world like a never-ending rom-com. This star-crossed duo shows no signs of fading from the spotlight.