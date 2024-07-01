Travis Kelce Bolts From Teammate’s California Wedding for Taylor Swift Concert in Dublin

Since they began dating last fall, Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been adamant about remaining supportive of each other in every aspect of their lives. Travis put this on full display this past weekend.

The Chiefs star attended teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding on Saturday. And once the ceremony had commenced, he jetted to Dublin, to join his lady for the Eras Tour.

Travis Kelce Rushes to Join Taylor Swift in Dublin

“Travis Kelce rushed from his teammate Clyde Edwards-Helaire’s wedding in California to be in the crowd for girlfriend Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour concert in Dublin, Ireland, on Sunday night,” Page Six wrote.

“Fans spotted the Kansas City Chiefs tight end in a VIP tent as the pop star took the stage for her third night at Aviva Stadium.”

Kelce Sounds Off on Humility

It’s not inaccurate to say Kelce’s level of fame has changed exponentially since he and Swift announced their relationship last year. He spoke about remaining humble amid his recent stardom on Good Morning America earlier this month.

“When you have good family and friends around you, it makes that aspect in life that much easier,” Kelce said.

“I’ve always been a very grounded guy,” he added. “It might not come off like that when I’m playing football but off the field, I just want to be a genuine person. I try not to get too far down the road because you just never know when opportunities are going to present themselves.”

Jason Kelce, his brother and former center for the Philadelphia Eagles, backed Travis’ claims in an interview on Friday.

“I haven’t seen him change one bit,” the Super Bowl champ said. “He stayed true to himself. He’s still humble. He treats everyone with the utmost respect.”

Chiefs Star Gets Candid on Retirement

Kelce has carved out quite a career for himself in Kansas City. He has already won three Super Bowls with the Chiefs. If he can secure a fourth one this season, he could stake his claim as the greatest to play the position.

It brings about the thought of retirement. But the Chiefs tight end says he has no plans to walk away from the game any time soon.

“I can’t put a specific timeframe on it. I enjoy coming to work every single day. Of course, I recognize there are opportunities beyond football for me. But when I’m here, I feel like a kid again,” Kelce said.

“I’m going to keep playing until the wheels fall off. Hopefully, that’s not anytime soon. It’s clear that I’m closer to the end of my career than the beginning. I need to ensure I’m prepared for life after football as well.”