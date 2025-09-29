Utah 9th Grader Dies Of Self-Inflicted Gunshot While On School Field Trip

A Utah 9th grader, unnamed, died while on a school field trip from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot. Reportedly, the fatal incident occurred in front of other students.

According to a press release issued by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, the incident occurred on Wednesday, September 24. At South Fork Park in Provo Canyon, the 9th grader suffered what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He, along with his classmates, was at the park for a school field trip.

As reported by Fox 13, the incident was witnessed by other Canyon View Junior High School students. The teenager was then rushed to a local hospital, where he unfortunately succumbed to his injuries. According to the outlet, the 9th grader’s death was ruled a suicide.

One fellow 9th grader, Ian Campbell, spoke with ABC4 about the incident. He played soccer and had hot dogs for lunch, and at one point, he started playing spike ball with a friend. Shortly before they were set to return to school, tragedy struck.

“I remember I was playing spike ball with my friend, and then I just heard a loud pop,” Campbell said. “I didn’t think much of it, but eventually, I saw that a lot of people were running, and I saw that a lot of teachers rushed over. No one really knew what was happening.”

School District Addresses Incident

The Alpine School District is offering counseling resources to the students who witnessed the traumatizing incident. The school district is currently working with authorities as the investigation is ongoing. Additionally, they are working with medical personnel and counseling experts to find the best way to face this tragedy.

“We are heartbroken as a school district at the passing of one of our students today, a 9th grader who went to Canyon View Junior High,” the Alpine School District said in a statement shared with PEOPLE. “We offer deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends.”

Classes continued as scheduled on September 25 and September 26.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.