High School Athlete Dies After Striking Tree Stump With Car

A 16-year-old Kentucky high school student athlete, Cayleb Rice, tragically died in a single-vehicle crash. Reportedly, while driving, Cayleb went off the road and struck a tree stump, with the impact ejecting him from the vehicle.

As reported by WKYT, citing the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, the July 25 incident occurred while Cayleb was driving on Highway 1275. At one moment, the 16-year-old ran off the road and hit a tree stump. As a result, he was ejected from his car.

Cayleb Rice was rushed to the Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. However, he would later succumb to his injuries. The Pulasky County Deputy Coroner determined that Cayleb had died of blunt force trauma.

The 16-year-old, who was to turn 17 in August, was the only one in the car.

Remembering Cayleb

The sad news of Cayleb’s passing was shared by Wayne County Schools. He is described as a boy with a “bright spirit” and “kind smile.”

“Cayleb was a valued member of the Wayne County School District family,” the statement read. “His loss has left an undeniable void within our community. He will be remembered for his bright spirit, kind smile, love for sports, tremendous work ethic and the positive impact he had on those around him.”

The school district will provide counseling services and resources to help students and staff members cope with Cayleb’s loss.

The Monticello Police Department, similarly, addressed Cayleb’s passing, calling it an “unimaginable loss.”

“Cayleb Rice —full of promise, kindness, and potential—was taken far too soon in a single-vehicle accident,” the police department wrote. “There are no words that can truly capture the depth of sorrow felt by family, friends, classmates, teachers, and all who knew and loved him.”

Tyler Guffey, a Wayne County high school football coach, spoke with the Lexington Herald-Leader about Cayleb.

“Cayleb is one of those guys who did everything he did wholeheartedly,” Guffey said. “It didn’t matter if it was on the field, on the court, in the classroom or just in life. He was a great kid.”

Similarly, Steve Quattrocchi, who coaches boys basketball at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School, referred to Cayleb as a “great young man” and “extremely mature.”

In his obituary, Cayleb Rice is described as a teen who enjoyed playing football and basketball. Additionally, he also loved spending time with his family and friends, oftentimes working alongside them on the farm.