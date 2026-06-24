Actor in ‘The Firm’ and ‘Ernest’ Movies Has Died: Friend Confirms Death of Jeffrey Buckner Ford

Jeffrey Buckner Ford, a character actor who appeared in everything from genre films like King Kong Lives and the Ernest film franchise to Hollywood blockbusters like The Firm, has died.

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Ford’s death was confirmed by country singer, songwriter, and longtime friend, Lee Roy Parnell.

“Friends, it is with a heavy heart I write to you with news of the passing of my dear friend and social media guru, J. Buck Ford,” Parnell wrote in a June 23 Facebook post.

Parnell didn’t give any details about the 76-year-old’s death.

“I was so blessed to have him in my life these past few years,” the “I’m Holding My Own” singer added in part. “When we were looking for someone to help with our social media, I called my friend and former manager, Bonnie Garner, to see if she might have someone in her circle that she would suggest. She said, ‘I have the perfect guy for you! His name is J. Buck Ford. You’re both eccentrics and creatives. You’re gonna love him!’ Bonnie was right on the money.”

“Buck’s dad, the great Tennessee Ernie Ford, had been a major television star and recording artist throughout his life, giving Buck quite a unique upbringing,” Parnell continued. “Buck carried that showbiz bug with him into adulthood and became an actor and a good one.”

“I always get a kick out of watching Buck on the silver screen! He always brings a smile.”

Jeffrey Buckner Ford Also Appeared in Beloved TV Shows

Ford’s film career spanned four decades and included 30 film credits, according to IMDb. He made his acting debut in a small role credited as Buck Ford in the 1983 TV movie Living Proof: The Hank Williams, Jr. Story. Over the years, his screen name changed to Jeffery Ford before he settled on Jeffrey Buckner Ford.

Over the years, he appeared in two Ernest films: 1987’s Ernest Goes to Camp and 1990’s Ernest Goes to Jail, playing an attorney in both. He also appeared in two John Grisham adaptations, 1993’s The Firm and 1994’s The Client.

On TV, Ford appeared in high-profile shows like In the Heat of the Night and Walker, Texas Ranger, and he also had a recurring role in the period drama Christy.

His final film credits came in 2012, with The Undershepherd alongside Isaiah Washington and the faith-driven Blue Like Jazz.

Jeffrey Buckner Ford’s Career Beyond Acting

Meanwhile, beyond his acting career, Ford authored River of No Return: Tennessee Ernie Ford and the Woman He Loved. The book details his father’s professional and personal life, as well as his mother’s struggles.

Ford helped preserve his father’s legacy through Tennessee Ernie Ford Enterprises and worked as a multimedia writer and producer. According to IMDb, he also held an internationally ranked 6th-degree black belt in Wado-Ryu Karate.

“Buck’s gift was immense, and he shared it with each and every one of us,” Parenell added in his tribute to Ford. “I will never find another Buck. Not ever. He was an American Original.; He was his own man.

“He was one of a kind, and he was my friend,” he concluded.