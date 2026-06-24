Magician Found Dead After Leaving Ominous Message and Disappearing: Daniel Hidden Was 26

A popular magician known for his “saucy showmanship” has been found dead after a multi-day search.

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According to local reports, the body of 26-year-old Daniel Hidden was found around 11 a.m. Wednesday after a search and rescue operation in Australian bushland. The operation took place at Mount Cougal National Park in the Gold Coast’s Currumbin Valley hinterland.

Hidden was last seen at 3 a.m. on June 14 in Broadbeach, a suburb of the Gold Coast. Over the following week and a half, local and national authorities launched a massive search effort. The search involved the Australian Defence Force, Queensland Police, the State Emergency Service, the Queensland Fire Department, and Rural Fire Service volunteers.

At the time he went missing, his website included the message: “Transformation requires disappearance,” per 7News.

Hidden’s vehicle was reportedly discovered on June 16 on a road several miles from the park, which led authorities to refocus their search on the rugged area. His phone was reportedly switched off shortly after he was last seen, and his voicemail was full.

Police have stated that Hidden’s death is not being treated as suspicious, and an investigation is ongoing.

Magician Found Dead Dubbed Himself a ‘Deception Artist’

According to his website, Hidden called himself a “deception artist,” known for his “saucy showmanship” and inspired by magicians like David Blaine. He had over 7,000 followers on Instagram, where he appeared to have last posted on June 9.

According to his website, Hidden was a “deception artist” known for his “saucy showmanship” and inspired by magicians like David Blaine. He had over 7,000 Instagram followers and seems to have last posted on June 9. The ominous post featured an AI-generated image of himself looking into a crystal ball. In the image, Hidden was flanked by the words “as above” and “so below.”

Fans and friends have shared tributes to the late magician in the comments of his final post.

“Rip my bro was always fun times with ya,” one onlooker wrote. “Another soul lost,” a second fan added.

“RIP brother 😭🖤,” a third fan wrote.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding Hidden’s death is ongoing.