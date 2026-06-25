‘I Need to Take Some Time to Work on Myself’: Popular Country Singer Takes Hiatus

Focusing on what really matters, popular country singer Jake Worthington is taking a hiatus to work on his health and well-being.

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In a recent Instagram post, Worthing revealed he was stepping back.

“I live a life as my heroes did,” he explained, “But that life gotten a hold of me. I love my family and my friends too much to let it take over me.”

Worthington then wrote, “I need to take some time to work on myself for my wife and daughter. I promise I will come back even better.”

“God bless Country Music,” he added.

Fellow country artist Tracy Byrd took to the post’s comments section to express his support for Worthington.

“Woke up to this and best news I’ve heard in a while,” he wrote. “Love you bud and I know you won’t regret your decision, do it right and do it for you as much as them, and do it knowing you’re not alone, the Lord is with you as well as me and all these other folks that love you.”

Carly Pearce also wrote, “This takes a lot of courage. Proud of you!”

“La ya bro,” Dierks Bentley declared.

Worthington Recently Spoke About Performing Alongside Post Malone at Stagecoach Festival 2026

During an appearance on Troy Cartwright’s Ten Year Town Podcast, Worthington opened up about performing with Post Malone at Stagecoach Festival 2026.

“I met Post – or Austin, as I like to call him – a while back,” Worthington said. “And again, this is because of my affiliation with Big Loud, I’ve gotten to meet a lot of them writers, you know, the Block brothers and ERNEST…and Chandler. Man, them boys have been good to me. And they all work with Austin and Morgan [Wallen].”

He further shared, “I’ve been asking [Rocky and Grady Block] for a while, ‘Man, what’s it like writing in them big old rooms, where’s there’s eight, nine people in there? What’s it like?’ They’re like, ‘Man, you just got to know what you’re good at, what you can give to the song, and know when to shut up’…I have to learn how to do that!”

Worthington then said that Malone even invited him to one of his writing sessions. “I’ve been interested in how their process is with that stuff. Somehow or another, [Austin] invited me to write, and all them boys were there. So it was really fun.”

He went on to add, “Charlie Handsome was there, the producer. You know, he’s brilliant, man. I mean…I was floored with just where their minds go. So anyhoo, we wrote songs. We’ve known each other. We drank beer together. We hung out…I ain’t seen him in a while, but, yeah, he reached out, asked me to go sing one, and I said, ‘Hell yeah, I will.'”