britney-spears-just-dropped-surprising-baby-news

Despite previous setbacks, Pop Princess Britney Spears is still hopeful she will have another baby someday.

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In a since-deleted Father’s Day Instagram post, Spears spoke about her desire to expand her family.

“It’s an emotional day for me,” she wrote in the post, which featured the pop star dancing while holding a small guitar. “Guitars remind me of baby aliens,, such gentle strings,,, music is said to be the speech of angels,, I bought this one in Mexico in hopes one day I can have another baby.”

The post was made just months after Spears’ DUI arrest, which led to her voluntarily entering a rehabilitation program. She also pleaded guilty to reckless driving involving alcohol. She was placed on probation.

Spears shares two boys, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19, with ex-husband Kevin Federline. Following years of reported estrangement, Spears and the boys reconciled and have been spending time together. Sources previously claimed that the boys staged an intervention following Spears’ DUI arrest.

“She wants a relationship with them, which would have been jeopardized if she didn’t go,” one insider told Page Six. “So she made the right move, and they say she seems happy about it.”

Another source said that Spears is “doing really well” and was “healthy and happy” following the rehabilitation program.

Spears Suffered a Miscarriage in 2022

Weeks after she and her now-ex-husband, Sam Asghari, were expecting their first child together, Spears revealed she suffered a miscarriage.

“It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that we lost our miracle baby early in the pregnancy,” she shared in a May 2022 Instagram post. “This is a devastating time for any parent.”

The post further revealed, “Perhaps we should have waited to announce until we were further along; however, we were overly excited to share the good news. Our love for each other is our strengt, we will continue trying to expand our beautiful family.”

Spears and Asghari also requested privacy during the difficult time.

The couple first met on the set of Spears’ “Slumber Party” music video in November 2016. They went Instagram official in January 2017. They got engaged in September 2021, just months after Spears was released from her conservatorship.

Weeks after announcing the miscarriage, the couple got married. Unfortunately, Spears and Asghari separated a little over a year later. Asghari filed for divorce in August 2023. The split was finalized in May 2024.