Arrest Warrant Issued for Hip-Hop Icon’s Ex

Adding more to her legal woes, an arrest warrant has been issued for Kim Scott, the ex of hip-hop icon Eminem.

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According to court records that TMZ obtained, a judge issued a $10,000 bench warrant for Scott earlier this week after she failed to appear in court for her May 2026 DUI arrest. Prosecutors quickly moved to request the warrant and have Scott’s pre-trial release bond forfeited.

During her DUI arrest in Michigan last month, Scott blew a blood alcohol content (BAC) registered at 0.204, which is over two times the legal limit. This was her third offense, second in three months.

The incident report revealed that Scott showed signs of impairment. This included her being unsteady on her feet, slurring her speech, and smelling strongly of alcohol. She was approached by an officer in Mt. Clemens, Michigan, on May 13.

Following her arrest, Scott submitted to additional chemical breath tests, which registered at .176. The second test came back at .181. A Chesterfield Township Police Department official said Scott hit a vehicle with her car while driving in Detroit the night before her latest DUI arrest.

Since it was her third offense, Scott’s DUI charge was elevated to a felony.

The latest DUI arrest occurred two days after Scott pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges of operating while impaired and failing to stop after a collision in February. She was released on bond at the time.

During that incident, Scott was taking her son, Parker, and his friends shopping when she allegedly hit a parked car. She then fled the scene and crashed into her garage door when she arrived home.

Scott was taken to a nearby hospital for minor injuries. Alcohol was later discovered in her vehicle.

Scott Recently Appeared in Court or Her February 2026 DUI Crash

The arrest warrant was issued just weeks after Scott appeared in court for the May 2026 arrest.

CBS reported that the bond was set at $5,000 personal recognizance for the charge.

Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido called Scott’s actions a “blatant disregard for the law and the safety of the community.”

“Driving while under the influence is extremely dangerous conduct that places innocent lives at risk,” Lucido stated. “This type of repeated behavior cannot and will not be tolerated, and our office will continue to pursue accountability for those who endanger the public in this manner.”