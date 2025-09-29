Ohio State University Student, 19, Found Dead In School’s Football Stadium

A 19-year-old Ohio State University student, identified as William Meyers, was found dead at the school’s football stadium.

Videos by Suggest

The Columbus Dispatch reported that the discovery came about at around 9:56 a.m. on Friday, September 26. Firefighters were the first ones to respond to the scene after being informed of the finding. Other first responders, including the police and the coroner, responded to the northeast side of Ohio Stadium.

Authorities have ruled out foul play and stated that there is no ongoing threat to the community, according to university spokesperson Ben Johnson. He identified the student as Meyers, a 19-year-old from Fairfield, Connecticut.

“Our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time,” Johnson added. “Counseling and Consultation Services are available for students in need of support by calling 614-292-5766.”

Meyers’ cause of death has not been released.

According to his LinkedIn page, William Meyers was a third-year accounting student. He co-founded a charity with his older brother, which collects and donates unused sports equipment. He worked as an accounting intern for Ion Bank from May to July 2024, and he previously worked as a private pitching instructor.

Meyers was part of the Ohio State University Division 1 Club Baseball team.

Previous Tragedy

The 19-year-old’s death comes over a year after Larissa Brady, a 53-year-old woman, took her own life during the school’s commencement ceremony at the same stadium.

As reported by the New York Post, Brady was attending her daughter’s graduation. She climbed over a concrete wall and then jumped to her death. Months later, authorities determined she had died of multiple blunt force injuries and ruled her death a suicide.

Reportedly, the 53-year-old suffered from bipolar disorder, borderline personality disorder, and anxiety. Furthermore, her husband told investigators that he had attempted to take her own life two times before her death. The grieving man stated that she had stopped taking her medications at the time.

Brady attended her daughter’s graduation with her husband and their 12-year-old son, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline​. The previous Lifeline phone number (1-800-273-8255) will always remain available.