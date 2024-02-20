Usher Regrets Smacking Nicki Minaj’s Butt in Viral Performance

Usher is one of the greatest artists of this generation. But the Super Bowl headliner has gained a reputation for getting handsy with the ladies during his performances.

One clip resurfaced from the 2014 VMAs where the artist smacked rapper Nicki Minaj on her but. During a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, he admitted that he overdid it a little bit.

“I think I was reaching a bit when I smacked her, though,” Usher said. “I shouldn’t have smacked her, I shouldn’t have done that.”

Usher was wild for doing this to Nicki Minaj on stage 😭😅 pic.twitter.com/KECzBNY7Cr — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) February 15, 2024

Usher Reveals Reason Behind Butt Smack

Usher has always been known for having raunchy performances. Even during the Super Bowl, he shared an intimate moment with Grammy winner Alicia Keys.

And this summer during his Las Vegas residency, the R&B mogul would often go viral for serenading women in the audience. But he said that the situation with Minaj was more of an homage to Jamaican culture than anything else.

“That was Jamaican culture! So you gotta go to Jamaica. That was just a moment that was fun,” he added.

“By the way, it was me playing my bass, so I probably would’ve bumped my shoulder or my hand, but I had my bass in my hand and I was playing, so I kind of bopped off her body a little bit. If you go back and look at the video, you’ll understand because I did it there for the first time.”

Nicki Minaj Snubbed At 2024 Grammys

On the night of the 2024 Grammy Awards, fans of several artists were waiting in anticipation to see what awards they would take home. Nicki Minaj has one of the most militant fan bases in the industry, appropriately named the “Barbz.”As the fan base stands strong behind the New York native, you can imagine they weren’t happy when a social media blunder occurred on the night of the awards.

Minaj’s song “Barbie World” was announced as the winner of Best Rap Song of the Year. But she didn’t win. The actual winner was Killer Mike for “Scientists and Engineers.”

The #GRAMMYs official account mistakenly announced ‘Barbie World’ as the Best Rap Song winner, instead of ‘Scientists & Engineers.’ pic.twitter.com/gFWtwT4QyH — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 4, 2024

Nicki Minaj is one of the most decorated artists of this generation. She has multiple platinum albums and has collaborated with some of the biggest names in the industry. Drake, Kanye West, Beyonce, and Jay-Z are just a few of the top that she has worked with. But the one thing that has evaded her is winning a Grammy Award.

With her still being without a Grammy, the blunder must have stung a little more.