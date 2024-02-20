usher-defends-controversial-hug-with-alicia-keys-at-super-bowl

Usher had a pretty steep lineage of guests that appeared with him on stage on Sunday. Some of those people included Jermaine Dupri, Lil Jon, and H.E.R. But the most notable guest to appear on stage with the pop star was Grammy award winner Alicia Keys. Keys and Usher performed their hit song “My Boo,” as many expected. And during the performance that Grammy-winning duo got noticeably cozy on stage.

The gesture appeared to be harmless. But it is well-documented that Keys is married to legendary hip-hop producer Swizz Beatz. During an appearance on Power 105.1’s The Breakfast Club, Usher revealed that he and Swizz Beatz laughed about the overreactions.

“We laughed about it,” he said. “It’s crazy how people think. It’s all about how you present things, man, it’s all about love.”

Swizz Beatz Sounds Off on Usher, Alicia Keys

Usher took a lot of heat for how he danced with Keys on Stage. But her husband, Swizz Beatz took to Instagram following the performance to shut down the overreactions.



“Y’all talking about the wrong d–– thing!!! Y’all don’t see that amazing dress covering the entire stadium,” he wrote.

“Tonight’s performance was nothing but amazing with 2 amazing Giants! Congrats Usher and my love Alicia Keys that song is a classic. We don’t do negative vibes on this side we make history”

Usher Breaks Silence on Bieber No-Show

Usher’s Super Bowl lineup was star-studded. But there was one person who did not join him on stage that stuck out. That would be pop music sensation, Justin Bieber. There had been muttering in the weeks leading up to the big game that Bieber would be a part of the performance but to no avail. As for why, the Atlanta native says it just didn’t work out.

“You know what, it didn’t work out with Justin. I honor and recognize that my brother … I think that it might’ve been the fact that he just wanted to tell a different story right now and I understand that. No love lost or anything like that,” Usher said.

Even though Justin did not hit the stage this year Usher believes that he will have that platform in the future.

“He’s gonna play the Super Bowl. I’ll go ahead and give you that in the future,” he added.

“He has a career that deserves it. It just didn’t happen, but that doesn’t mean it’s not going to.”