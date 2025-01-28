Update on Megan Fox and MGK’s Messy Breakup as Her Due Date Approaches

Nearly two months after Megan Fox and MGK called it quits, more details about their breakup have surfaced.

Sources close to the former couple told TMZ that the line of communication between them has “closed,” and they remain not on good terms as Fox’s due date for their child nears. They are not even speaking to one another at this time.

The insider further revealed that Fox’s due date is in March. The Transformers star revealed she was pregnant with MGK’s baby just weeks before the couple’s breakup. Although she and the rapper have been able to repair their relationship in the past, it seems as though Fox is done with him. Everyone in her inner circle is allegedly happy about the split and Fox shutting MGK out of her life.

While it’s not confirmed that MGK will be in the delivery room, the source said Fox wants nothing to do with him. This will be Fox’s fourth child and first baby with MGK. She shares three children with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green. MGK has a daughter through a previous relationship.

Megan Fox and MGK reportedly broke up while on their Thanksgiving trip to Colorado. Fox allegedly discovered “upsetting material” on MGK’s phone, which she saw as a “relationship ending.”

“When they went away for the Thanksgiving holiday, she became suspicious and decided to go through his phone,” a source told Page Six following the breakup.

The insider pointed out that Fox already “had trust issues” with MGK because of his “past behavior.”

Megan Fox and MGK Previously Experienced a Miscarriage

Megan Fox and MGK were first romantically linked in 2020 after appearing together in Midnight in The Switchgrass. The relationship has been through some ups and downs, including Fox experiencing a miscarriage.

In 2023, Fox opened up about the experience, stating she had “never been through anything like that” in her life.

“It was very difficult for both of us,” Fox explained while appearing on Good Morning America. “And it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately, and together and apart, and together and apart, and together and apart, trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean? Why did this happen?’”

Megan Fox also stated that she endured an ectopic pregnancy years before. “I’ve had other things that I’m not going to say,” she noted. “Because God forbid the world will be in an uproar.

In early 2024, MGK opened up about Fox’s miscarriage in his song “Don’t Let Me Go.”

“How can I live with the fact / That my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby,” the lyrics read.