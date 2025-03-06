Christina Haack’s New Boyfriend Appears on ‘The Flip Off’ Following Exit of HGTV Star’s Third Husband Josh Hall

Ready to move on from her public split from her third husband, Josh Hall, Christina Haack brought her new boyfriend, Christopher Larocca, to the season finale of her new HGTV series The Flip Off.

Hall previously appeared on the house-flipping competition show alongside Haack but departed halfway through the first episode. This left Haack to continue without a partner as she faced off against her first husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his now-wife, Heather.

During the show’s season finale, the duo performed their final challenge. While awaiting the announcement of the winner by guest judge Jeff Lewis, friends, family, and the co-stars were seen hanging out at Haack’s Newport Beach, California, home.

Among those awaiting the results with Christina Haack was her new boyfriend. Larocca

He appeared alongside other supporters wearing a black shirt and blazer. He didn’t speak or interact with the HGTV star as she waited for the results.

Others appearing at the event included Tarek and Christina’s children—Taylor, 14, and Brayden, 9—as well as Haack’s b

est friend, Cassie Schienle, and her design partner, Kylie Wing.

Christina Haack Confirmed Her Romance With Boyfriend Christopher Larocca Last Month

Christopher Larocca’s appearance on The Flip Off occurred one month after Christina Haack “hard launched” the couple’s relationship on social media.

In an Instagram post, Haack and Larocca appeared in a photo while onboard a private jet. “Some plane flights must be hard posted,” she wrote.

The couple was first spotted together while on vacation in Italy last fall, just months after Haack and Hall filed for divorce. The former spouses were married for two years before calling it quits in July. Both cited “irreconcilable differences” as their reason for divorce.

Haack told The Flip Off crew that Hall requested $3.5 million from her amid the divorce proceedings. “He said it was ‘very fair,” Christina said when asked if the request was “fair.”