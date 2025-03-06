Sydney Sweeney Stuns in ‘Fashionably Late’ Oscars Mirror Snap

Sydney Sweeney gave her Oscars party pink gown an encore performance with a “fashionably late” behind-the-scenes photo dump. Of course, fans of the buxom blonde Immaculate actress ate it up.

The 27-year-old shared another glimpse of her stunning pink dress on Instagram on Wednesday, March 5. The elegant look was from her appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party held on Sunday evening.

She kicked off the series of shots with a stylish mirror snap in an elevator, touching up her lipstick. The pic highlighted Sweeney’s hourglass figure, her golden locks cascading down to her narrow waist.

Other snaps from the post show the Anyone But You star headed to the event, right down to her opening the door to enter. The shots, some in artsy black and white, showcase a mix of smiles and sultry looks from the Hollywood throwback glamor queen.

“Always a few days fashionably late,” Sweeney cheekily captioned the carousel of images.

Needless to say, fans rushed to the comments to weigh in on Sweeney’s latest Instagram offering.

“Perfection is an insult at this point,” one fan declared. “Ahhh so stunning girl,” a second onlooker wrote, adding a welling up with tears emoji.

“We fear we’ll never recover from this look,” another breathless comment read.

“Bury me in this dress,” makeup artist Melissa Hernandez gushed.

Earlier this week, she shared more glimpses of her breathtaking Oscars dress on Instagram, giving a hat tip to Armani for the look.

The crystal-embellished keyhole dress was styled with pink satin platform heels, creating a striking and elegant outfit. Sweeney completed the look with soft peachy-pink eyeshadow that matched the color of her halter gown.

“Hair washed with angels’ tears,” one top comment swooned at the footage. “Please don’t ask me how many times i’ve watched this,” another fan quipped.

Of course, all of these swooning comments might heighten due to recent news of Sweeney’s marital status…

Reportedly, Sydney Sweeney and her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, have postponed their wedding. The couple, engaged for three years, had planned to tie the knot this May, but those plans are now on hold.

Let the speculation begin…