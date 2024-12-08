tyler-perry-reacts-after-his-studio-president-dies-in-a-plane-crash

Tyler Perry has broken his silence about the sudden loss of his studio’s president and manager of general operations, Steve Mensch.

Mensch died in a plane crash on Friday, Dec. 6. He was 62 years old.

Following the devastating news, Perry took to his Instagram page to pay tribute to Mensch.

“This time of year, grief meets me like an unwanted visitor, as tomorrow marks 15 years since the loss of my mother,” Perry wrote in his post’s caption. “It feels especially harder because I have lost so many friends and mentors this year, ranging in age from as young as 40 to 92. And today, yet another loss.”

Perry then stated he had been trying to understand the sudden loss of Mensch. “Steve loved flying, and he loved that plane; he took so much pride in it,” the actor/filmmaker continued. “Steve Mensch was truly a kind soul and a great leader at the studio. We all adored him and are devastated that he’s gone. I’m praying for his family as we all try to make sense of this heartbreak.

He then concluded with, “Life is but a moment; we are like vapors. Hold strong to the people you love AND TELL THEM!”

Tyler Perry Studios Also Released a Statement About the Sudden Loss of Steve Mensch

Shortly after the news broke about Steve Mensch’s death, Tyler Perry Studios released a statement to NBC News about the sudden and devastating loss.

“We are incredibly saddened by the passing of our dear friend, Steve Mensch,” the statement read. “Steve was a cherished member of our team for more than 8 years and well-beloved in the community of Atlanta.”

Tyler Perry Studios further stated, “It is hard to imagine not seeing him smiling throughout the halls. We will miss him dearly. Our heart goes out to his family as we all send them our prayers.”

Mensch had reportedly been piloting a single-seat plane on Friday. The aircraft crashed on a road in Homosassa, Florida.

The Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Later identified Mesnche as the sole occupant of the plane. “Deputies with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office are on the scene of a small-engine aircraft accident near the intersection of HWY 19 and Longfellow St. in Homosassa,” a Facebook post read. “At this time, southbound lanes in the area are closed and traffic is being directed. Please avoid this area if possible and take another route — delays can be expected.”

Mensch had been with Tyler Perry Studios since 2016. He is survived by his wife and three children.