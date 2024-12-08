tyler-perry-says-an-elementary-school-teacher-killed-his-pet-hamster-in-front-of-him

While rehashing some childhood trauma, Tyler Perry claimed an elementary school teacher killed his pet hamster in front of him.

Perry spoke about the incident as he was honored at the Paley Honors Fall Gala at the Beverly Wilshire Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, Dec. 4. He claimed the science teacher “hated” him.

“I didn’t know why he hated me, but I was sitting in the room, and I was really leaning in and paying attention,” the actor/filmmaker recalled, per PEOPLE. “He was like, ‘Why are you looking at me that like that? You don’t intimidate me.’”

Perry then said the teacher had hurled some unnecessary comments at him after overhearing a conversation about his pet hamster one day. “[He said], ‘No, Black kids don’t have a hamster. You don’t have a hamster.’”

To prove the teacher wrong, Perry decided to take his hamster to school with him one day. “All the kids were fawning over how cute he was,” he said about the hamster. “Buddy was his name.”

However, the hamster’s visit went from exciting and fun to alarming as the teacher asked him about dissecting the animal. The question ultimately confused the young Perry.

“My little innocent boy self asked, ‘Will He live?’ And he said, ‘No.’”

Perry said his classmates were “putting pressure” on him to let the teacher dissect the hamster. He eventually gave the animal to the educator.

“I tried to go to the back of the room, and he’s like, ‘No, no, no. Stay up here,’” Perry shared. “So I watched him put his chloroform on Buddy and kill him in front of me,” Perry said.

The Memory of the Hamster’s Traumatic Death Resurfaced During One of Tyler Perry’s Therapy Sessions

Continuing to reflect on Buddy’s death, Tyler Perry said the incident surfaced in his mind during one of his therapy sessions.

“It was a memory that I didn’t even know was there until I was in this therapy session,” Perry explained. “I saw myself walking home with this empty cage and realizing that no one asked me what happened or why the cage was empty. Not one person in my life.”

Perry noted that he survived the incident and forgot all about it.

He then spoke about everything he went through over the years. “[I survived] growing up at a time where there was an AIDS pandemic,” Perry noted. “I would go to church every Sunday, and many of the men in my choir would be dead every Sunday.”

“Or being stopped and frisked and slammed to the ground, just because I was Black and big, and the police were corrupt,” he concluded. “But I survived, and I’m here. So I think that’s enough to allow myself to be celebrated.”