Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole Claims She Was Dumped via Text Message

Travis Kelce’s former flame Kayla Nicole recently revealed how she was given her relationship pink slip via text.

However, it doesn’t seem to be the beloved NFL star and current suitor of Taylor Swift who sent the offending text. It seems Kelce isn’t the only high-profile romance Nicole has enjoyed.

The 32-year-old model let the story slip while chatting with Angel Reese in last Thursday’s episode of the Unapologetically Angel podcast. While recounting the “craziest thing” she has ever done, Nicole mentioned the potential A-list fling.

“We weren’t in a relationship, but … I was dating a guy,” Nicole recalled. “He dumped me through a text message … for this singer/actress who was famous at the time.”

“[He] lied about it for months then popped out with her,” she told Reese. “It became this public thing, like, ‘Oh, my God, we love them.’”

Nicole said she felt “heartbroken” when the “iconic celebrity couple” announced their relationship.

“I [had] just moved to New York to, like, be with this person and move in with them,” she explained. “It was a whole thing.”

Internet Sleuths Uncover Who Dumped Kayla Nicole Via Text… and It’s Not Travis Kelce

While Kayla Nicole never named the nefarious texter, internet sleuths were quick to dig in and see if it was ol’ Kelce or not.

However, Travis is off the hook for this offense. It appears the man in question is former pro basketball player Iman Shumpert.

Let us detail how the internet at large came to this conclusion…

It appears that Nicole dressed as Shumpert’s new partner for Halloween, which helped social media users identify him. Observant fans uncovered throwback photos of Nicole donning a cropped gray tank top, a thong, and knee pads—an outfit previously sported by Teyana Taylor.

Taylor, 33, started dating Shumpert in 2013. They married three years later and welcomed two daughters: Iman “Junie” Jr., 8, and Rue, 4. However, they decided to part ways in 2023.

In another part of Nicole’s interview, she discussed her former partner Kelce’s high-profile relationship with Taylor Swift, which started in 2023. It seems Nicole and Kelce don’t really keep in touch now that the billionaire pop queen is in the picture.

“[Travis and I are] both aware of the nature of his new situation that there’s just no room really for us to communicate or acknowledge each other,” Nicole admitted.

Nicole and Kelce had an on-and-off relationship from 2017 to 2022.