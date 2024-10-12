travis-kelce-and-taylor-swift-rock-wild-outfits-on-double-date-with-blake-lively-and-ryan-reynolds

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce turned heads in their wild outfits while conjuring double-date magic with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds.

On Friday, October 11, the 34-year-old billionaire pop queen and the 35-year-old NFL player turned Hollywood actor were seen enjoying a double date in NYC with their fellow A-list couple Lively and Reynolds.

The quadruple threat was spotted arriving at The Corner Store in New York’s trendy Soho neighborhood, per Page Six.

Swift and Kelce were spotted walling hand in hand into the restaurant. Taylor donned a chic black mini-dress corset and chunky heels, complemented by a tan overcoat. Of course, she also sported her signature red lipstick.

Her Kansas City Chiefs tight end boyfriend opted for a stylish navy blue top paired with white sneakers.

The duo truly personified preteen appeal, dressing a decade or more younger than their mid-thirties age would dictate.

Taylor Swift wowed in a corset and black leather skirt during a date night with Travis Kelce in NYC, completing her look with a camel coat, half ponytail, and signature red lipstick. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Meanwhile, Thirty-seven-year-old Lively was also pictured walking hand-in-hand with Reynolds, 47.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold’s Adult Leaning Attire Contrasted with Swift and Kelce’s More Immature Looks

While Swift and Kelce continued their “So High School” courtship with their style, their date partners opted for a more grown-up look.

Lively donned a long-sleeved, monochromatic maroon mesh ensemble, complete with leggings showcasing intricate cutouts throughout the design. She complemented this bold look with matching chunky-heeled boots.

Lively effortlessly embodied the elegance of the golden age of Hollywood, showcasing a side part paired with soft yet defined curls.

Reynolds, much like Kelce, opted for a casual look. However, in contrast to Travis, he chose to leave behind the cartoonish shirt graphics and flashy necklaces. Instead, he presented a more mature and sophisticated appearance in a crisp white button-down shirt paired with blue trousers and brown shoes.

Blake Lively, accompanied by her husband Ryan Reynolds, joined Kelce and Swift in a striking monochromatic berry ensemble.(Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

The double date follows Travis Kelce on yet another film set as he pursues his acting career.

On Thursday, Hollywood producer Bryan Zuriff took to his Instagram Stories to reveal a FaceTime call he had with Kelce. In the post, Kelce was wearing a costume and flashing a broad smile. It certainly hinted that he was on a film set. It seems likely it was for Kelce’s much-hyped appearance in Happy Gilmore 2.