teyana-taylor-accuses-ex-iman-shumpert-of-using-drugs-while-caring-for-young-daughters

Proving a reconciliation between her and Iman Shumpert is out of the question, Teyana Taylor is accusing her estranged husband of doing drugs while taking care of their daughters, Junie and Rue.

According to court documents obtained by TMZ, Taylor claims that Shumpert was under the influence of marijuana while caring for their two children. She even stated that he failed to feed their daughters while being in the family home.

Teyana Taylor also claims in the court documents that Iman Shumpert smokes marijuana around the children as well. She then pointed out various times he was under the influence while being with the children.

Among the instances includes Shumpert having the girls go in a rideshare while in Chicago. They went to the United Center. He showed up at the arena by private driver.

Taylor continued to say that Shumpert “consistently demonstrates a clear disregard for the safety of the minor children.”

The latest accusations from Taylor come just six months after the singer and the former NBA player announced their separation. Taylor previously shared that she and Shumpert actually called it quits months before the announcement.

Taylor and Shumpert got married in 2016 and share daughters Junie and Rue.

Teyana Taylor previously claimed that Iman Shumpert made her feel endangered when she was with him.

Iman Shumpert Recently Denied Teyana Taylor’s Endangered Claims

In Dec. 2023, Iman Shumpert denied he had ever made Teyana Taylor feel endangered while they were together.

In separate court documents obtained by TMZ, Shumpert stated that Tayor never proved he made her feel endangered. This is despite her otherwise claims in their divorce papers.

Shumpert wanted the accusation removed from the documents, specifically Taylor’s remark about “cruel treatment,” which was defined as “willful infliction of pain bodily or mental … [that] reasonably justifies apprehension of danger to life, limb, or health.”

Shumpert stated that Taylor’s accusations are nonsense. The only grounds for their divorce should be an “irretrievable broken bond.”

Shumpert also stated at the time that he’s never been irresponsible while caring for Junie and Rue. This is despite Taylor’s repeated claims.

TMZ further reported that while Taylor initially wanted to keep the divorce private, Shumpert decided to file a motion asking the court to attach their full names to the divorce documents. This means that the public will have access to the documents.

The media outlet went on to add that the former couple is now living separately with minimal communication.