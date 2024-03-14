travis-kelce-spotted-with-friends-in-la-after-attending-oscars-party-with-taylor-swift

Travis Kelce is in offseason mode after he and the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl this past season. So far he has traveled to Australia to see Taylor Swift perform, then back to Philadelphia to hear his brother’s retirement speech, and then to Singapore to reunite with Swift.

But the party does not appear to be slowing down anytime soon for Kelce. Cameras caught the star tight end grabbing some lunch with his friends in Los Angeles recently.

“Travis Kelce was in search of sustenance following a night of partying with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, just hours after they hopped off a private plane from Singapore,” Page Six wrote.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Attend Madonna’s Oscars Party

Travis and Taylor did not attend the Oscars on Sunday night as they had just arrived on American soil from Singapore just hours prior. But they did attend an Oscars party that was hosted by Madonna.

No photos were allowed inside the venue, but Page Six said there were a myriad of other high-profile celebrities in attendance.

“A-List attendees included Jennifer Lawrence, Salma Hayek, Robert De Niro, Matthew McConaughey, Lenny Kravitz, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis,” Page Six wrote.

Coverage Around ‘Tayvis’ Has Been ‘A Lot’

Travis and Taylor are at the top of the field in their respective fields. And with them being two of the biggest celebrities in the world, the coverage surrounding their relationship has been massive. One source describes the attention around Swift and Kelce as being “a lot.” However, Travis has done a great job of “deflecting” the attention since going public.

“Football is everything to him. He lives and breathes it. But he’s ready for some downtime now and to show up for Taylor the way she has for him,” the insider says.“The attention on them is definitely a lot, but Travis has done a great job deflecting and focusing on what’s important.”

But even though the uptick in coverage has been a lot to manage, the source says that everyone is excited for Travis.

“Everyone is so happy for Travis and the whole family. He really is feeling on top of the world,” the source added. “His family is beyond supportive, and they’re just along for the ride with him and to be there for him. They all love Taylor and see how happy she makes him.”