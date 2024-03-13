Travis Kelce Details ‘Fun Times in Singapore’ With Taylor Swift

Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce is settling into the NFL offseason. And also with his new flame, Taylor Swift. Kelce has been racking up the sky miles while going to see his girlfriend overseas while she performs on her Eras tour. The latest stop was in Singapore, Asia. Kelce called his Singapore trip “cool as f***.”

“Fun times in Singapore. I got to check out the world’s largest greenhouse. How about that? I’m a big plant guy. Loved seeing f–king enormous trees. It was cool as f–k, they had the world’s biggest waterfall in a greenhouse, too,” Kelce said.

Kelce Reacts to Singapore Eras Tour

The Eras tour is one of the most highly acclaimed tours to date. Even some of the highest-profile celebrities have had trouble scoring tickets to the Venue. But Kelce is not just another high-profile celebrity. So of course he was in attendance – twice.

“I got to see two amazing shows of the Eras Tour,” he added.

“The last of the leg that Taylor has until she’s back at it here in a couple of months. Yeah outside of that, got to eat some lovely Singapore food and just catch the views. Everything over there just seems so nice.”

Travis Reacts to ‘Wild Ride’ in Australia

Before being with her in Singapore, Kelce joined Swift for the Sydney, Australia stop with her tour. On the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights” the star tight end called his visit to Australia a “wild ride.”

“It’s a wild ride. I will tell you this, Australia did not disappoint. It was amazing over there,” Kelce said.

“There were full-on helicopters just flying around,” he said. They helicoptered us. Well, not us — Taylor. This is all because Taylor’s the biggest and the best thing possible.”

He also noted having a good time with the ‘rowdy’ Swifties in Australia.

“The Australians are pretty rowdy, they like to have a good time,” Kelce added.

“I like to have a good time. Taylor is very fond of performing in Australia because of the crowds over there and how into it they get, so shout out to Australia for showing up, showing out.”