travis-kelce-slammed-for-partying-hours-after-kansas-city-parade-shooting

Despite being a Super Bowl LVIII champ, Travis Kelce is getting hit with criticism for partying hours after the tragic Kansas City parade shooting.

According to TMZ, Kelce was seen walking into the Granfalloon Restaurant and Bar on Wednesday, Feb. 14. He also ended up being stopped by some police officers to grab a selfie.

The trip to the bar comes several hours after parade attendees scrambled to safety after shots were fired near Union Station.

When pictures from the bar surfaced, it didn’t take long for Travis Kelce to get slammed for his decision to stay out. “Travis Kelce continued his party even after children were shot and someone died,” one critic declared on X. “I don’t care how many Super Bowls he wins or has won – he’s trash.”

Another person wrote, “That just shows that people with fame status don’t care for the people that made them rich and famous.”

Travis Kelce previously took to his X account to share his support for those involved in the shooting. “I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today,” he wrote on X. “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me.”

Patrick Mahomes also posted on X by declaring, “Praying for Kansas City” with prayer emojis.

Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu then said on his X account, “Prayer for those affected at today’s parade. A time of celebration ends in tragedy. When are we going to fix these gun laws? How many more people have to die to say enough is enough? It’s too easy for the wrong people to obtain guns in America and that’s a FACT.”

As Travis Kelce and His Chiefs Teammates Speak Out, the NFL Releases a Statement About the Shooting

Just after Travis Kelce and his Chiefs teammates began speaking out about the shooting, the NFL released a statement about the situation.

“We are deeply saddened by the senseless shooting that occurred today near the end of the rally in Kansas City for the Chiefs,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected. We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency personnel.”

In response to the shooting, Kansas City is offering free counseling services for those who were at the parade and witnessed the incident.

In a message on its website, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office also shares more details about the service. “Persons will be able to talk to a counselor or social worker at United Church of Christ, located in Brookside at 205 W. 65th Street, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. tomorrow. Services offered tomorrow are free and we encourage everyone who needs help to come by for confidential information.”

The incident left more than 20 people hospitalized and one person dead. Three people were detained by police.