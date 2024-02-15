travis-kelce-speaks-out-after-kansas-city-chiefs-super-bowl-parade-shooting

Travis Kelce has released a statement on the Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade shooting. The incident took place on Valentine’s Day in Kansas City, Mo. At least 22 people were shot, resulting in two fatalities.

In an emotional statement posted X hours after the unfortunate incident, Kelce conveyed his heartbreak and solidarity with those affected. He emphasized the significance of Kansas City to him.

Kelce stated, “My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected.”

I am heartbroken over the tragedy that took place today. My heart is with all who came out to celebrate with us and have been affected. KC, you mean the world to me. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) February 15, 2024

The team’s quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, assured fans of his safety by sharing a message on X. Mahomes expressed prayers for Kansas City in the wake of the tragedy.

Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, also used social media to condemn the violence. She emphasized that shooting people is never the solution. She also expressed her distress over the incident, stating that Super Bowl victories would never be the same.

The Kansas City Chiefs organization released an official statement expressing deep sadness over the senseless act of violence that occurred at the parade’s conclusion. They extended their condolences to the victims, their families, and the entire Kansas City community.

Statement from the Kansas City Chiefs pic.twitter.com/erKsrF3SX8 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 14, 2024

The shooting, which took place at Union Station, resulted in two fatalities. The first was confirmed during a press conference following the parade. The second was reported by the Kansas City Star.

Fortunately, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves confirmed that no NFL players or coaches were among the injured.

Despite the celebratory atmosphere of the victory parade, the tragic incident cast a somber shadow over the event. Notably, Taylor Swift, who had celebrated the Chiefs’ victory with Kelce the night before, was not present at the parade as she was traveling to Australia for her Eras Tour.