Shooting at Kansas City Chiefs’ Victory Parade Site, Multiple Victims Reported

Authorities are currently investigating a reported shooting incident at the victory rally for the Kansas City Chiefs. The championship parade was near Union Station.

The Kansas City Fire Department has verified the shooting. They have labeled it a “fluid situation,” indicating the ongoing nature of the investigation.

According to the Kansas City police, gunfire erupted to the west of Union Station.

Multiple individuals were reported to have suffered gunshot wounds. Law enforcement detained two individuals. Both were suspected of being armed.

The vicinity is experiencing a heightened police presence in response to the incident.

Chaos has broken out at the end of the Chiefs Super Bowl parade. Police and military personnel just took off inside of Union Station pic.twitter.com/mqNeodS9r5 — Jacob Meikel (@NPNOWMeikel) February 14, 2024

Shooting At Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl Parade

Footage from NewsChopper 9 revealed an emergency crew entering Union Station. The gunfire occurred west of Union Station, near the garage, where Chiefs fans were dispersing. Efforts are underway by law enforcement to evacuate individuals from inside Union Station.

Authorities have issued a statement urging people to vacate the area. They are asking attendees to exit promptly and safely. They also advise against using the parking garage to ensure the efficient treatment of the shooting victims.

“We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible. And avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims,” police said. “Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station. They are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured.”

This is a developing story.