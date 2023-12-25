travis-kelce-reveals-his-favorite-christmas-movie

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce chimed in about his favorite Christmas flick, and boy, does he have a soft spot for the classics. Kelce’s favorite holiday movie is A Christmas Story, which may not come as a surprise to many. The film was shot in Cleveland, Travis’s hometown.

Travis recently discussed the 1983 Christmas classic in the latest episode of his podcast, New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce. During their conversation about their favorite holiday movies, Travis went deep.

“Damn, man, there are so many good ones,” Travis pondered. “I mean, A Christmas Story hits home. That’s the one that gives me the feels because it’s filmed in Cleveland.”

For Travis Kelce, the Christmas movie’s iconic filming locations unwrap nostalgic feelings.”Tower City as a kid, I remember going down that slide, I remember going into the mall area,” he added. “On top of that, just like the scene of the outside reminds me of a Cleveland Christmas, snowy Christmas. I just get the feels from that one.”

(Photos by Jason Kempin; Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer via Getty Images)

Travis Kelce Weighs in on Some Other Christmas Films, Including a Couple He Feels Are Overrated

Taylor Swift’s current beau prefers comedies over dramas when it comes to Holiday flicks. “I’m a comedy guy. I don’t like not-funny Christmas movies. So I’m probably going to say either Elf or Four Christmases,” Travis explained, adding a couple of more holiday standards.

Jason cut in saying he’s a huge fan of Vince Vaughn and can watch Four Christmases over and over again.”Dude, it’s a classic,” Travis gushed before adding another modern classic. “Ooh, The Grinch. Damn. The Grinch is another good one. Jim Carrey is just my favorite in everything, man,” he noted.

Jason then jingled in with yet another yuletide standard: National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. “God, Christmas Vacation. Man, we are forgetting all of the good ones!” he added. Surprisingly, Travis Kelce isn’t as jolly about the beloved Christmas comedy.

“I love Chevy Chase, I just like Vegas Vacation so much more,” he said, bringing out his inner Scrooge.

Of course, 90s kids are likely noting a quintessential holiday comedy left off the list so far: Home Alone. While the Kelce brothers brought up the film, their evaluation may feel like a lump of coal for fans.

“I love it, I love it. I can’t say anything bad about it. If you put it on, I’ll watch it right now,” Travis explained. However, the film doesn’t quite live up to his impossibly high comedy standards. “But in terms of my favorites, I just like a little more comedy.”